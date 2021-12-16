Myles Brennan reverses course, will stay at LSU for 2022 season

Myles Brennan is staying at LSU.

Brennan, after exploring his options in the transfer portal, announced Thursday that he will be back with the Tigers in 2022 for the first season of the Brian Kelly era. Brennan was the starting quarterback for LSU to begin the 2020 season and the backup to Joe Burrow in 2018 and 2019.

Brennan was expected to compete with Max Johnson for the starting job entering the 2021 season, but he broke his arm in an accident that occurred on a fishing trip. The injury required surgery and kept him out for the entire season.

Brennan announced his intent to transfer in early November, but has now reversed course and has one season of eligibility remaining. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Brennan decided to remain in Baton Rouge following a conversation with Kelly on Monday.

In the time between his transfer announcement and now, LSU hired Kelly away from Notre Dame and saw Johnson — the team’s starter throughout the season — enter the transfer portal.

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15) passes in the second half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Mississippi State won 44-34. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU up to 3 scholarship QBs for 2022

With Brennan returning, LSU now has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for 2022: Brennan, freshman Garrett Nussmeier and five-star recruit Walker Howard, who signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday. In Brennan’s three games as the starter in 2020, he threw for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

LSU is 6-6 this season and is slated to play Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4. Whether Brennan is healthy enough to suit up for that game is unclear. Nussmeier and two freshmen walk-ons — Matt O’Dowd and Tavion Faulk — are the other two quarterbacks on the roster.

Nussmeier has played in four games this season, completing 29-of-57 passes for 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron said after Nussmeier played in his fourth game vs. Arkansas on Nov. 13 that the program intended to redshirt him. But that was before Johnson’s departure.

If Nussmeier plays in the Texas Bowl, he will likely burn his redshirt. However, LSU has reportedly submitted a request for a waiver to see if Nussmeier can play in the game and still keep his redshirt.