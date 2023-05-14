Myleene Klass: ‘I want to stand as an MP’

Myleene Klass - Rachell Smith / CAMERA PRESS

Myleene Klass once compared herself to a cockroach. “You can stamp on me,” she explained, “but you can’t destroy me.” She’d now like to correct it to “carthorse”.

With a work ethic she ascribes to being the daughter of immigrants, Klass, 45, currently manages at least half a dozen jobs – from presenting radio shows on Smooth and Classic FM, to acting as the musical pundit on the Coronation coverage, to promoting women’s health rights, to running a business empire that includes, she claims, the longest-running celebrity clothes line in the UK (sold at Next).

“I sell one item every 45 seconds, and the econometrics – the deep dive on the numbers – absolutely fascinates me,” she beams energetically, crashing her skinny cappuccino back in its saucer and drumming her fingers on the packet of jelly sweets she keeps in her handbag. That’s a lot of uppers, I say. “Coffee and sweets, it’s what I run on.”

We’ve met at a hotel bar next to her radio offices in central London, ostensibly to celebrate Klass’s own coronation on Friday as the first I’m A Celebrity… “legend”, its champion of champions. She went back for this spin-off show nearly 17 years after she first appeared on it, coming second and wearing the white bikini that launched a thousand picture-heavy tabloid articles (as well as that clothing line).

Given it was filmed last September, though, she’s more interested in what she’ll do in the immediate future. And it turns out that may include applying her hard-working attitude to politics. Over the years, she says, both the Tories and Labour have attempted to win her endorsement. Have they ever asked her to stand as an MP?

“Yes,” she replies instantly, grinning.

Which party?

“Both, would you believe. Isn’t that interesting?”

But she’s always refused?

“I haven’t refused every time. It’s on my list. I’ve surprised myself.”

Well, which party?

She squirms. “Oh crikey, I am not going to turn my I’m A Celeb interview into something about another vote… Look, where I stand with my politics is that there are some things that genuinely affect everybody.”

Story continues

A moment later, she reiterates that line: “Look, I’m very passionate about the things I’m passionate about.” Expertly vague. She’s sounding like a politician already.

It’s understandable why political parties see the entrepreneurial Klass as a prize. “Daughter of immigrants, self-made …” she agrees. Her mother, Magdalena, was one of thousands of nurses who arrived from the Philippines in the 1960s to answer a call from the NHS; her father, Oscar, came from Austria around the same time, and became a frogman in the Royal Navy.

Growing up mixed race in a village outside Great Yarmouth in the 1980s, “nobody looked like [her]” except her younger sister Jessie, and yet through sheer diligence and a fierce talent for classical music Klass forced her way into the music industry. She started playing piano and violin at four, before going to the Royal Academy of Music and winning a scholarship to the Guildhall School of Music, where she added the harp to her repertoire.

The reality show Popstars made her famous and she is now a multi-multi-millionaire entrepreneur with broad high-low appeal, who can count as friends everybody from King Charles III to Keith Lemon. Hers is a more inspiring story than, say, “Eton, PPE at Oxford, short stint in the City, parachute landing into a safe seat.”

A young Myleene Klass meeting Carol Vorderman

And she’s already dipping a toe in. At the moment Klass is attempting the “utterly painful” act of getting a bill through Parliament to change the Women’s Health Strategy to better support women who experience miscarriages. Among other requests, it includes a call to ensure that women won’t be forced to suffer up to three miscarriages before receiving help.

“Obviously, having been through this – I’ve been pregnant seven times, I had three babies, so you can do the maths – it’s heartbreaking, but you have to turn your pain into power, I don’t want my daughters to experience this,” she says.

The bill is now in round two, “but we were meant to hear two months ago, so Maria Caulfield [the MP responsible for the Strategy], I leave this one to you.” She will not say how she votes, “but I’m a fan of people who get things done”.

Klass’s most significant political intervention before that came in 2014, when she berated the then Labour leader Ed Miliband for his proposed mansion tax on ITV chat show The Agenda, claiming it would hit “little grannies” rather than the rich. “You may as well just tax me on this glass of water,” she told him. “You can’t just point at things and tax them.”

The next time Miliband met David Cameron in the House of Commons, the then prime minister noted that while he’d been working for the country, “What you’ve had in the last week is a pasting from a pop star.”

Today, I nod at Klass’s cobalt jacket, which covers a bundle of gold necklaces. True blue? She laughs and shakes her head vigorously.

“I am most definitely…” Yes...? “Someone who wants to use their voice to make changes that are needed.” The tone is conclusive. “It was hard enough for me to garner votes in the jungle...”

Myleene Klass with Ed Miliband and Allison Pearson

Another area where she has campaigned is in music, trying to keep it in the mainstream. Little brought her so much joy as the release of the UK’s Big Top 40 chart last Sunday. Lewis Capaldi topped it, as he often does, but there down at number 32, sandwiched between Busted & Neck Deep’s Meet You There 2.0 and Tiesto & Tate McRae’s 10.35 was the unlikely figure of George Frideric Handel. The King’s Coronation had woken music consumers up to the realisation that Zadok the Priest is, even 295 years after it was first written, an absolute banger.

“It’s brilliant, isn’t it? But how do we keep that going?” Klass urges, keen to maintain the momentum behind classical music. She worked on ITV’s live coverage at the Coronation, sitting on a panel next to Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh, who made the much complained-about comment that the Royal family looked “terribly white”. Klass’s expression, aghast, quickly spread around social media.

“I’ve seen [that], but look – I was there for the music, and that was all I was there for, and something I take great pride in,” she says. Besides, “It was phenomenal, the music, second to none. It was the King’s playlist.”

Klass has met the King dozens of times, played the harp for him at Dumfries House in Cumnock at Classic FM’s 25th anniversary in 2017, and once even introduced him to her daughters, Ava, now 15, and Hero, now 12, who are themselves talented musicians.

“He plays all the same instruments that my family does [the King has learnt piano, trumpet and cello over the years] – he’s a musician, and takes classical music seriously,” Klass says.

“He’s very charming, very engaging, very funny. When he met my children, one of them was just desperate to eat a croissant. I had to explain to him that one’s nervous, and the other’s worried that all the cakes would go. He was really good about it, because he’s a dad.”

Klass, who released two classical crossover albums in the mid-noughties, returns to that question about classical music: how do we keep the spirit of the Coronation going? “It’s almost that classical music has become gentrified. When a lot of it was written, it was for the masses. The Magic Flute had to pass the whistle test,” she says. “But now, we don our tuxedos and don’t clap between sections. There’s a snobbism around it, .

“Actually, there’s movie music, gamer music… E T: The Extra Terrestrial introduced me to John Williams. Every child knows Hans Zimmer because of Pirates of the Caribbean, without necessarily realising. And if they could scrape back a bit further they’d realise these composers were influenced by Erich Korngold and Holst, then we all get to the grandaddy: Bach.”

It’s this joining of the dots she’ll bring to a wider audience next month, when she hosts All Things Orchestral, the first ever classical event as part of BST Hyde Park. With Alfie Boe and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, Klass will guide fans through the connections between the repertoire and contemporary music. “It’s so exciting, but it needs to be relevant and accessible. And for the boundaries to blur, so people realise pop musicians are influenced by it all. I bet you can’t find one pop song not influenced by Pachelbel’s Canon. [And] it’s about joining forces – so if people come to Nessun Dorma or Zadok the Priest because of sport, that’s fine.”

Klass is a good one to talk about defying categorisation. Despite her classical training and academic aptitude (aged 11, she won a school engineering competition, winning £100 and a trip to London to meet Carol Vorderman, her future I’m A Celebrity… South Africa campmate), she became famous in 2001 when Popstars, a precursor to The X Factor, was aired. On the show, she was one of the leads of the pop quintet Hear’Say, who went to top the charts with both their debut single Pure and Simple and album Popstars, before embarking on a sell-out tour. The pressures of fame then became too much; they split after a year.

“It wasn’t planned at all, I was performing for Lily Savage as a session singer [when I auditioned]. I look back on that time as my apprenticeship into the music business. I knew about music at the time, not business.”

Myleene Klass, centre, in her band Hear'Say

One time, she recalls, they were playing Wembley Arena and their merchandise stall opened late. The band were making more money from the stall than from tickets or their songs, and when Klass learnt this, it awoke in her a realisation about retail. “And now I sell one item every 45 seconds,” she repeats herself, for the second of four times in an hour.

Those years were a lot of fun, “the halcyon days”, but also deeply weird and far more glamorous than she says it is today. “Now, artists get Zipcars to the studio. I remember going to a gig in Switzerland with Daniel Bedingfield and Sophie Ellis-Bextor in the Polydor plane. It was like This is Spinal Tap.”

Headlines at the time regularly had her feuding with another band member, Kym Marsh. “We were being pitted against each other, 100 per cent.”

Pop bands of the era regularly lost out when it came to royalties and contracts, earning little while their bosses counted the cash. Last month, Klass paid tribute to S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole, who was found dead at home aged 46.

S Club 7 were overseen by former Spice Girls’ manager Simon Fuller, and direct contemporaries of Hear’Say. Various band members, including Cattermole, have spoken about their financial difficulties after leaving S Club. In more recent years it has transpired that Fuller himself signed to Polydor, while the band members were merely “affiliates”, and therefore not the multimillionaires many assumed.

“People didn’t talk about it. There was less right to reply, no social media,” Klass says of those kinds of contracts. “We’ve lost a lot of our soldiers. This industry is tough. Only now are we understanding the importance of looking after people’s mental health as well as their physical health.”

In Klass’s case, she always managed to hustle straight into the next job – TV presenting, modelling, reality shows. “Diversifying. I don’t think you have to stay in your lane. That’s what makes people uneasy, often. I am my own orchestra.”

Along the way, people haven’t entirely known what to make of her. To some, she’s “posh” for knowing how to play the harp and the difference between Holst and Grolsch; to others, she’s trashy for knowing that viral images of her in a swimsuit might help sell her own swimsuit designs.

“That’s fine. I welcome it, whether they’re saying good things or bad things. It’s the indifference that kills people,” she says. “If they don’t pay my mortgage, which they don’t, it doesn’t bother me.”

I would strongly imagine it is Klass, who is said to be worth over £13 million, who pays the mortgage. She also has sole care of Ava and Hero, whose father is Graham Quinn, a security consultant she divorced in 2013 after two years of marriage. As a single mum for a few years, she “grew balls” but they now all live in north London with Klass’s partner, PR executive Simon Motson, his two children, and their four-year-old son, Apollo.

She was back in that bikini on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa this year, competing in disgusting or daredevil trials with a kind of Avengers Assemble of previous contestants – everybody from Paul Burrell and Vorderman to Fatima Whitbread and Gillian McKeith.

Some had aged better than others. Impressed viewers (and those same tabloids) noted that Klass, in her bikini, looked as if she’d spent 17 years preserved in aspic, avoiding ageing altogether. “But this time, I own the business. I am in control this time,” she points out. “I wanted to show that: I had my kids watching me.”

She barely expected to make it a few days, let alone. “It’s amazing. I was competing with people who were kings and queens in their own right, and this was a peer vote, not the public. So it was very tactical, and you’re up against Olympians, so you push yourself to the physical and mental limit. It means you really do feel like a legend.”

Despite professing not to care about public perception of her, she is aware of it – “I think most people think I play the piano in a bikini, and I do play the piano, I do love a bikini. Why are those things mutually exclusive?” She will repeatedly point out that what she does still takes work.

“There’s a million girls that have been on TV in bikinis. From Love Island to the jungle, but how do you find your path, what makes you different in all of this? There’s a million girls designing dresses, but why do I get to be the one who sells something every 45 seconds?”

That’s three mentions. She is determined that her children work as hard as she has. Ava, now studying at the Royal Academy of Music, does not receive pocket money; she teaches children the piano for an hourly rate. Klass used to ban swearing and overly-sexualised pop videos in the house “because there is so much they shouldn’t see yet” and nor (despite having a name that sounds like a nutritional tutorial) does she allow her daughters to use the word “diet”.

“I’m sure there’s this kind of ‘nepo baby’ image people will have, I guess understandably, but when it comes to it, you can’t fudge what they’re doing,” she says, shrugging. “Of course, you give your children every opportunity, but it really comes down to what they’re willing to take.”

Klass has now been in the public eye for 25 years, give or take, and intends to stay there for another 25. “First and foremost, [I want to] get my kids a proper education. And I don’t just mean books, I mean how to be a woman in business, how to speak to people. You know, some people don’t even shake hands and hold eye contact these days… And I still want to be playing that piano. Still wearing that white bikini. Still working with my brands.”

Longevity, she says, “Is the thing. And I’m still here.” The cockroach – no, carthorse – rumbles on. How many more worlds will she conquer, I mutter, largely to myself. Klass drains her coffee; scrunches those sweets. “I don’t know,” she replies, “let’s see.” If nothing else, Myleene Klass will definitely run an energetic political campaign.

Myleene’s new swimwear range for Next is out now

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.