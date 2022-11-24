Myleene Klass pays tribute to fiancé as he undergoes vasectomy after her four miscarriages

Myleene Klass shared her gratitude to partner Simon Motson for undergoing a vasectomy (Getty Images)

Myleene Klass has praised her fiancé Simon Motson for undergoing a vasectomy in order to “give her a body a break” after four miscarriages.

The radio presenter, 44, initially revealed that her other half, 47, had undergone the procedure via her Instagram stories.

After being inundated with messages, Klass shared a video clip of Motson gingerly leaving the clinic alongside a powerful message of support for her partner, writing: “Guess what I got for Christmas?” across the video.

The former Hear’Say singer also shared her gratitude for Motson, who underwent the procedure to "give her body a break" following the four miscarriages she experienced before welcoming her youngest child, a son, Apollo in 2019.

Captioning the video, she penned: “My stories have blown up so putting this here for the menfolk to see that it’s empowering not emasculating to do this for your partner and we respect you all the more for it.

“The drugs I took to keep our son after losing four babies and the toll it took on my body followed by further birth control, it’s such a lot. It can’t all be on the woman.”

The broadcaster took to her Instagram to share a video paying respect to Motson (Instagram/Myleene Klass)

Explaining Motson’s motivation to have the procedure, she continued: "In Sim’s words, ‘You’ve done your bit, now it’s my turn’.

"Before he went in, I cried as it felt ‘final’ (it’s actually reversible) and then I felt admiration and like I’m in a real, grown-up partnership.

“Love and respect him so much. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear a dressing and really tight pants for two days.”

Klass revealed last October that she had suffered four miscarriages before giving birth to her “rainbow baby” son, Apollo.

Taking to Instagram during Baby Loss Awareness Week, the broadcaster told how she is a “mama to seven babies” – including “four little stars in the sky”.

While Klass could fall pregnant, there was “no explanation” why she couldn't carry her babies to term, so when she was expecting Apollo, doctors “took no chances” and gave her “countless, endless hormones” to keep the placenta working.

The presenter is also mother to two daughters, Ava, 14, and 10-year-old Hero, who she shares with ex-husband Graham Quinn.

If you have been affected by this story, you can seek advice at miscarriageassociation.org.uk or by calling 01924 200 799.