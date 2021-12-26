Myleene Klass leads stars soaking up winter sun over Christmas weekend

Myleene Klass whisked her kids - Ava, Hero and Apollo - away for a tropical break with her fiancé Simon Motson (Myleene Klass Instagram)

A galaxy of stars jetted abroad for some winter sun over the Christmas period.

Myleene Klass whisked her kids - Ava, Hero and Apollo - away for a tropical break with her fiancé Simon Motson.

They all posed in their holiday clothes with Santa hats on as they celebrated Christmas day away from home.

She wrote: “Merry Christmas with love from the Klass family.”

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan enjoyed a super luxe Christmas break in Mexico.

The actor and his glamorous wife were catching rays on a yacht during their sunny holiday on Christmas Day after he had received a cancer-free diagnosis from doctors.

They were knocking back cocktails in the sunshine and relaxing in each other’s company.

It comes after Mr Wright inspired his following to get checked following a recent cancer scare.

He wrote previously: “MORAL OF THE STORY: If you notice anything that doesn’t look or feel quite right. Don’t leave it.Nothing in life is more important than your health and well-being.

“Get checked, check yourself and make sure you take good care of yourself.”

Meanwhile, The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers hit the beach with her family in The Maldives.

Out on the golden sands, the former TOWIE star’s happy family posed for a Christmas family photograph together in the glorious sunshine,

They all donned their swimming gear for their day on the beach.

Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead was enjoying her Christmas time out in Dubai with her husband Max Fredrik Darnton.