This New Mykonos Resort Blends Old-World Greek Sensibilities With 5-Star Luxury

Nick Scott
·6 min read

It’s mesmerizing to think that, just three-quarters of a century ago, visitors to Mykonos would have encountered a fairly similar island to that which its first settlers, tribal Ionians, encountered when they waded ashore 10 millennia previously: an arid, inhospitable, wind-beaten dot of land in the Cyclades with little to recommend it apart from the twinkling azure of the Aegean Sea kissing its shores.

Mykonos became a bohemian playground in the late-1950s, with a tony party scene developing around the whitewashed cubism in its main town and the sheltered, horseshoe-shaped alcoves on the south of the island. Then, in 1961, Jackie Kennedy—having become the world’s first ever influencer decades before anyone had heard of hashtags—visited with her sister Lee Radziwill. Grace Kelly, Brigitte Bardot and Sophia Loren followed, and Mykonos ‘went viral’ amongst those occupying that echelon of post-war society which tended to use the word ‘summer’ as a verb.

More from Robb Report

Kalesma’s Chapel and main pool - Credit: Courtesy of Kalesma
Kalesma’s Chapel and main pool - Credit: Courtesy of Kalesma

Courtesy of Kalesma

These days—Covid complications notwithstanding—Mykonos’s population of just over 10,000 are joined by over a million tourists each summer, drawn to the island by its enduring glam-factor, chichi shopping (both independent boutiques and big-name brands), architectural splendor, progressive values (there are an abundance of gay bars and nudist beaches) and a concentration of luxury hotels which leaves prospective visitors with an agonizing choice to make.

The latest jewel in the island’s hospitality crown is Kalesma, a cluster of 25 suites and two villas which descend, like tiered giant marshmallows, down a slope to Ornos Bay in the island’s southwest. Designed by Greek architectural practice K-Studio (who are also behind the island’s airport), in collaboration with interiors mavens Studio Bonarchi and the co-owner, Thessaloniki-born restaurateur Aby Saltiel, Kalesma evokes the spirit and congeniality of a traditional Cycladic neighborhood. This is a nod not just to the island’s native way of life, but also to Mykonos’s aforementioned status as a centre of gravity for post-war boho hipsters: these early tourists would stay with locals and immerse themselves in local family culture.

The main pool, overlooking the Aegean Sea. - Credit: Katerina Avgerinou
The main pool, overlooking the Aegean Sea. - Credit: Katerina Avgerinou

Katerina Avgerinou

In keeping with the village-feel design ethos, all communal areas are adjoined, from the walled firepit so beloved by pre-prandial cocktail sippers to the Aloni Sunset Lounge and the Pere Ubu restaurant. a spacious bar area (effectively the resort’s ‘plateia’, or town square), which is flanked by an elongated infinity pool overlooking Ornos Bay. The result is a companionable atmosphere which somehow maintains Kalesma’s signature jasmine-like aroma, which emanates from the 26,000 local plant species on the property. From the bougainvillea creeping through openwork lattice dividers, inspired by the island’s many pigeon houses, to lemon and olive trees brought from all over Greece; basil, mint and local herbs used by the kitchen also add their own scents to the olfactory chorus.

This community spirit is bolstered by the absence of any kind of inter-guest pecking order. Unless you’re in either the three-bedroom Apollon Villa or the four-bedroom Artemis Villa, all suites are identical in size (678 square feet with 969 square-foot terraces) and share a geometric layout with traditional Mykonos homes. They all have plunge pools plus al fresco showers and, because the resort rests on the spine of the Aleomandra Peninsula, views of both sunset and sunrise (the king-size beds are angled in such a way to maximize your enjoyment of the latter). Spa treatments (which are on offer alongside private yoga and Pilates, plus personal training sessions) can take place in-room, although a dedicated spa is currently being built. A private chef and butler are also available to villa guests on request.

The Apollon Villa’s living room and entrance area - Credit: Courtesy of Kalesma
The Apollon Villa’s living room and entrance area - Credit: Courtesy of Kalesma

Courtesy of Kalesma

Décor wise, whitewashed walls juxtapose elegantly with dark tiles, timber beams and bamboo ceilings, a muted overall color palate interrupted here and there by cautiously outré marble and lava stone tables, as well as statement Rick Owens furniture and quirky artworks (including strangely fetching circular wall sculptures of charred wood). Expect, too, ceramics by Serbian artist Aleksander Vac, and tastefully quirky equine touches here and there, such as wall lights made of bridles and switched on using pull-handles made of horse hair—a nod to the sacred structures on Deli where Apollo, as local myth would have it, stabled his horses.

Taking in the sunrise from your forged cement bathtub should really become a daily ritual, but even the most habitual early risers may instead be seduced, throughout their stay, by a nightlife scene that’s just 10 minutes’ drive away. Kalesma staff—an unobtrusively obliging set of consummate professionals—are always willing to whisk guests along the single-road, two-and-a-half-mile stretch to Mykonos Town. A bar-hop along Little Venice, the waterfront quarter, is recommended, with BAO offering the least obstructed view across the sea and Galleraki offering the most shelter from that notorious wind.

The Artemis Villa’s first-floor master bedroom. - Credit: Courtesy of Kalesma
The Artemis Villa’s first-floor master bedroom. - Credit: Courtesy of Kalesma

Courtesy of Kalesma

For day-trippers, the famous row of windmills—built by Venetian settlers in the 16th century and used to mill wheat until tourism colonized the island’s economy in the middle of the 20th century – are an enjoyable pre-dinner excursion, while those who see perusing classical antiquity as an imperative part of a visit to the Hellenic Republic can take the 40-minute boat ride to Delos, a sacred island, held to be Apollo’s birthplace, where some of the ancient stone hut ruins date back to the 3rd millennium BC. The concierge, meanwhile, is a font of knowledge when it comes to lesser-known eateries and boutiques, which of the island’s 800 or so tiny churches are worth a visit and which stretch of coast is best suited to any given day’s weather. His ever-diligent reception colleague can also organize private yacht charters and helicopter transfers upon request.

However you choose to spend time off-resort, you’ll want to get back to Kalesma for dinner—a culinary experience that eschews the fusion fad in favor of local fare that’s as authentic as it is delectable. Guests are enthralled from the moment the waiters bring out the entrees; think local horiatiko psomi breads made on site in a brick oven with accruements such as smoked, spicy feta, home-made taramasalata, tzatziki and melitzanosalata, plus sardines wrapped in vine leaves. The roast octopus with spicy house-made sausage, black garlic, onion-vinegar syrup and black hummous will have foodie visitors imploring Chef De Cuisine Zacharias Kopridis for the recipe.

A fire pit and outdoor seating on the property. - Credit: Courtesy of Kalesma
A fire pit and outdoor seating on the property. - Credit: Courtesy of Kalesma

Courtesy of Kalesma

As with Venice, arriving by boat at this wonderfully convivial, pulse-slowing resort works wonders for that all-important first impression. Take that option—and there are yacht-mooring opportunities in the bay—and Kalesma’s name, which translates as ‘inviting’, will resonate from your very first glimpse of it. Black Tomato can arrange four nights in a Kalesma suite from about $3,650 per person including flights, private transfers and breakfast. 

Check out more pictures of Kalesma below.

Kalesma Resort in Mykonos Bar
Kalesma Resort in Mykonos Bar
Kalesma Resort in Mykonos Patio
Kalesma Resort in Mykonos Patio
Kalesma Resort in Mykonos Fire Pit
Kalesma Resort in Mykonos Fire Pit
Kalesma Resort in Mykonos Food
Kalesma Resort in Mykonos Food
Kalesma Resort in Mykonos Sunset
Kalesma Resort in Mykonos Sunset

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dufour nets four as Sea Dogs rally past Cataractes, advance to Memorial Cup final

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The Shawinigan Cataractes scored 49 seconds into Saturday's final round robin game at the Memorial Cup and enjoyed a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Then William Dufour of the Saint John Sea Dogs said "hold my (root) beer." Dufour, the 2020 fifth-round draft pick of the New York Islanders, rattled off three consecutive goals in the second period and added a fourth in the third as the tournament hosts scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Cataractes 5-3 to earn a berth in Wedne

  • Filthy 1970 Chevelle SS Gets Deep Clean

    Wait until you see the interior…

  • Paul Maurice hired as new coach of the Florida Panthers

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice is the new coach of the Florida Panthers, agreeing on a deal Wednesday to take over a club coming off a season where it had the best record in the NHL and rewrote the franchise’s record book. The 55-year-old Maurice will be introduced Thursday morning, the Panthers said. Maurice will replace Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette, who could remain with the organization if he chooses to do so. Brunette took over early last season following the resignation of Joel

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Vancouver Canucks hire former Panthers GM Dale Tallon as pro scout, senior adviser

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have hired former Chicago Blackhawks and Florida Panthers general manager Dale Tallon as a professional scout and senior adviser. The move comes nearly two years after the NHL received an anonymous report in August 2020 that Tallon had used racially derogatory language in the Toronto playoff bubble, and that he had openly made racial, religious and ethnic comments in the past. The league hired Seyfarth Shaw LLP to look into the matter and said in October 2020 th

  • Canada and South Korea play to 0-0 draw in women's soccer friendly

    TORONTO — Canada's national women's soccer team hadn't played a match since April. With many players in the midst of a break from their respective club teams and a busy few days that included roster cuts, that may have accounted for some of the lack of offence put forth in their international friendly against South Korea. "I think at times we looked good and at times we looked clunky," Canada coach Bev Priestman said following their 0-0 draw at BMO Field on Sunday. "I think it's probably a refle

  • Avalanche fan barred from Ball Arena for sprinkling friend’s ashes on the ice

    A die-hard Avalanche won't be at Ball Arena for Game 5 of the Cup final after he was banned from Colorado's home rink for the rest of 2021-22.