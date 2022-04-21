Myklukha has two points in Armada's 5-1 win over Voltigeurs in QMJHL play

BLAINVILLE, Que. — Oleksiy Myklukha scored and had an assist to help the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to a 5-1 victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Wednesday night.

Alexis Grendon, Anri Ravinskis, Justin Boisselle and Alexis Brisson - with an empty-netter - had the other goals for the Armada.

Luke Woodworth scored a power-play goal for the Voltigeurs.

In the other Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game, the Gatineau Olympiques defeated the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 6-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press