Mykhaylo Mudryk watches Arsenal game after ‘first transfer bid rejected’ for January target

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mykhaylo Mudryk watched on as Arsenal faced West Ham on Boxing Day, having reportedly been the subject of a first transfer offer from the Gunners.

Multiple reports emerged ahead of the Premier League leaders’ game that they had made an offer in the region of £45million for the Ukrainian winger.

However, Shakhtar Donetsk held firm and turned it down, with it claimed they are demanding closer to £80m for Mudryk.

Later the same evening, the 21-year-old posted footage of his entertainment to Instagram - watching Arsenal on his tablet.

(Mykhaylo Mudryk/Instagram)

Mudryk filmed Eddie Nketiah’s fine strike against West Ham to make it 3-1 to the Gunners at Emirates Stadium.

It has been reported that the player is keen to sign for Arsenal in January, with their transfer push propelled by Gabriel Jesus’ injury.

However, they did not lack attacking output on Boxing Day as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli put them in front after a first-half Said Benrahma penalty.

Nketiah’s goal secured the points to send Arsenal seven points clear.