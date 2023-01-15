Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea transfer all but confirmed with social media surprise

(Getty Images)

Chelsea look to have all but confirmed their stunning signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk on social media.

The Ukraine winger was Arsenal’s top target for the January transfer window and they went into the weekend with growing confidence over finally sealing a high-profile deal after progress in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, Chelsea - whose interest in Mudryk was also well-known - on Saturday sent a transfer delegation to Shakhtar’s mid-season training camp and were able to sensationally agree an 11th-hour hijack, agreeing a transfer potentially worth a total of £89million - £62m up front and a further £27m in add-ons.

Mudryk flew into London on Saturday night and is said to be undergoing his medical on Sunday morning ahead of officially putting pen to paper on an agreed seven-and-a-half year contract lasting until the summer of 2030.

The 22-year-old is expected to then be in attendance later in the day as Chelsea face Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in a must-win London derby showdown for under-fire manager Graham Potter, with the club on their worst run of Premier League form since 1996 that has seen them win just once in the last nine matches either side of the World Cup break, marooned in 10th in the table and a full 10 points adrift of the top four.

Standard Sport understands that Arsenal sporting director Edu has already responded to the Mudryk setback by initiating contact with Deco, the agent of Brazil winger Raphinha, with that interest now reignited. Arsenal and Chelsea both tried to sign Raphinha in the summer only for him to hold out for a dream £55m switch from Leeds to Barcelona, though his time at the Camp Nou so far has been a huge disappointment with only two goals in 15 LaLiga appearances.

Any hope that Arsenal fans may still have held over a late fightback over Mudryk seem to have been fully extinguished, with Chelsea seemingly all but confirming the deal with their social media activity since Saturday night.

Story continues

They made the surprising decision to add the player’s official handle to their bio on Instagram, which is still there as of Sunday morning.

They also sent out two Mudryk posts on Instagram, the first of which was a highlights package that read: “Some @mmudryk10 magic! Drop him a follow!”

The second was a picture of the player celebrating a goal along with the message: “Drop @mmudryk10 a message to show some love!”

On Twitter, meanwhile, Chelsea quote-tweeted Shakhtar Donetsk’s official message that the deal was close with a simple eyes emoji.

“FC Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov and Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali discussed Mykhailo Mudryk’s transfer to Chelsea FC today. Parties are very close to agree on player’s transfer to the club,” Shakhtar said.