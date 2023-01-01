Mykhailo Mudryk's Instagram shows he wants to move to Arsenal — and who wouldn't?

Arsenal players celebrating - Mykhailo Mudryk's Instagram posts show he wants to move to Arsenal — and who wouldn't? - Stuart MacFarlane/GETTY

Raul Sanllehi, Arsenal’s former head of football, once said of the club’s pulling power: “We are a reference in the football world. When Arsenal knocks on the door of players, it is a different knock than other clubs.”

Sanllehi was speaking in the summer of 2019, at a very different time in Arsenal’s modern history. He was right, of course, that Arsenal remained an attractive proposition for players across the world. Their history, their size, their location: Arsenal have always been a desirable destination.

It would be wrong, though, to say that Arsenal have been irresistible in recent years. This is a club that has not played in the Champions League since 2017. They have not won the league title since 2004. And, crucially, they have generally not been able to offer the same wages as other members of the so-called Big Six.

As a consequence of these difficulties, Arsenal have had to change their approach in the past few seasons. They have not targeted readymade stars, instead choosing to sign younger talents with potential to grow as one.

That reset, that move towards a different philosophy under Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu, is evidently progressing even better than Arsenal hoped. Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Brighton took them seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and the average age of their starting lineup on the south coast was just 24.

Not so long ago, Arsenal were simply not in a position to compete for the best young players in the world. Now, however, there are few — if any — more enticing projects in the European game. Which player would not want to join Arteta’s revolution? Which young forward would not want to play alongside Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli?

A measure of Arsenal’s heightened attractiveness can be found in the actions of Mykhailo Mudryk, the Shakhtar Donetsk winger who is making no attempt to disguise his intentions this month. Arsenal want to sign Mudryk and Mudryk, clearly, wants to sign for them.

The first evidence of this came earlier in the season, when Mudryk told CBS that he “can’t say no” to the north London club. He also agreed to an interview with Vlada Sedan, the wife of Oleksandr Zinchenko, and reiterated his admiration for Arsenal.

More recently, after it emerged that Arsenal had made a formal offer for his services, Mudryk posted on social media to show he was watching their match against West Ham United. He then did the same on Saturday, uploading a picture of Arteta and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi (his former coach) on the touchline at the Amex Stadium. It was captioned: “2 top coach”.

There’s more. Earlier in the day, Mudryk shared a highlights reel of his performances with a song that features the lyrics: “Still gotta see the Gunners win Premier League”.

It is not exactly subtle, but Arsenal will not care — as long as they are able to agree a deal for him (which is certainly not guaranteed at this point, as Shakhtar are holding out for an enormous fee).

On a wider level, the 21-year-old’s eagerness to join the league leaders is indicative of how appealing they have become. The Emirates is now a place where young talents go to thrive, and it is no wonder that a player of Mudryk’s talent feels he would be well-served by jumping on board.

Just look at the development of Arsenal’s young attackers over the past 18 months. Saka is now one of Europe’s most electrifying wide forwards. Martinelli has been turned into perhaps the most devastating left winger in English football. And Odegaard has found a place where he can flourish, after so many years of hype and expectation.

For forward players especially the allure of playing alongside Odegaard must be enormous. The quality of his pass to Martinelli, for Arsenal’s fourth goal at Brighton, was extraordinary. And with Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey providing a foundation behind the attackers, there will always be chances to score.

In two consecutive games since the World Cup break, all three of Arsenal’s starting forwards — Saka, Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah — have found the net. They are enjoying themselves in a system that makes the most of their ability, and it is no wonder that players across the world are now casting envious glances towards north London. Frankly, who would not want to be a part of this?