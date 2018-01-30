Mykhailiuk leads No. 7 Kansas over Kansas State 70-56

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) -- Kansas shot the ball great against Kansas State in the first half but kept turning it over Monday night, then shot poorly in the second half but did a better job taking care of it.

The good trumped the bad enough for the Jayhawks to win both halves.

Svi Mykhailiuk had 22 points to lead four Kansas players in double-figures, and the seventh-ranked Jayhawks beat the Wildcats 70-56 to retain sole possession of the Big 12 lead.

Devonte Graham added 16 points and Malik Newman had 13 for the Jayhawks (18-4, 7-2), who celebrated the Kansas Day holiday with their seventh straight victory over their biggest conference rival.

It was the first time in four meetings the outcome was decided by more than three points - Kansas won 73-72 in Lawrence on Jan. 13.

''If you're going to be up 13 on the road, have 12 turnovers and go 6 for 13 from the foul line, you wouldn't think that would be the case,'' Jayhawks coach Bill Self said of the first half. ''Somehow we were able to keep the lead and win both halves.''

Dean Wade had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Xavier Sneed scored 10 for the Wildcats (16-6, 5-4), who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Leading scorer Barry Brown was held to nine points - about half his season average - on 4-of-16 shooting and 0 for 4 from the 3-point arc.

''I told the guys we had to play better than we did in Lawrence,'' Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said, ''because they're a great road team. They have good poise. They understand each other, their roles. I expected them to come at us and they did.''

The Jayhawks raced to a 15-4 lead in the opening minutes, seizing control by hitting 12 of their first 14 shots. But the turnovers quickly began to mount - at one point they had seven against six field-goal attempts- and that allowed the Wildcats to whittle into the lead.