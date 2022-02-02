MyGovWatch.com Expands AI-Powered Government Leads Platform to Serve 200+ Industry Subcategories

No-Contract, No-Hassle, Industry-Targeted Leads from Every Level & Type of Government Buyer

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyGovWatch.com, a government bid notification and intelligence website, has expanded its platform to more than 200 industry subcategories. At the same time, the company has announced users will now benefit from the deployment of a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) engine to help route the exact right leads to companies large and small interested in government contracting opportunities.

The site now features 24 top-level industry categories to include:

Finance & Risk

Marketing & Creative Services

Supplies & Equipment

Professional Services

Arts & Culture

Education & Training

Food & Hospitality

Government Support

Health & Wellness

Parks & Recreation

Safety & Security

Uniforms, Clothing & Laundry

Construction & Trades

Facilities, Property & Maintenance

Agriculture & Natural Resources

Waste & Disaster Management

Fuel & Energy

Aerospace & Defense

Hardware & Industrial

Infrastructure

Transportation

Information Technology

Software

Telecommunications

Each top-level category contains up to 24 industry subcategories so that users can now set extremely granular preferences around their business interests in the B2G space in a way never before possible. Further, the AI engine learns as it goes, so that users benefit from continuous training on which procurement titles it routes to each of more than 200 industries.

"These enhancements firmly position MyGovWatch to compete in the marketplace with anyone," said Nick Bernardo, President, continuing, "I would like to thank our team for their amazing dedication to bring these enhancements to our users, and I am excited about future deployments we have in mind that will change the landscape of this space."

MyGovWatch has revolutionized how current and aspiring government contractors hear about and interact with leads by giving users the ability to get in where they fit it, through low-cost, no-contract monthly plans and transaction pricing on completing open records requests, for example.

Whether you are a sole proprietor or large corporation, or anywhere in between, there is no better time to get started and compare us to your current provider. To get started with a 14-day trial, visit www.mygovwatch.com. For more information on MyGovWatch, please email media@mygovwatch.com.

About MyGovWatch

MyGovWatch is a government bid notification and intelligence website that offers users no-contract, industry-targeted leads from every level & type of government buyer. With low-cost, monthly plans to choose from, users receive notifications and access to government purchasing opportunities about leads in over 200 subcategories. These subcategories cover every B2G NAICS code. For opportunities users wish to pursue further, MyGovWatch offers the option to buy credits to get help tracking and monitoring government purchasing activity. Get started today with a free, no-obligation trial at www.mygovwatch.com.

