MyGovNL outage 'unacceptable' but no cyberattack, minister says

Digital Government and Service N.L. Minister Sarah Stoodley says she doesn't know when MyGovNL will be available again.

The online service for renewing drivers licenses, MCP cards and more has been offline since Monday, and the minister for Digital Government and Service N.L. says her department is rethinking its choice of vendor.

While speaking with reporters Thursday, Minister Sarah Stoodley said the outage is due to a technical issue with Vivvo, the company that hosts the MyGovNL user interface.

Stoodley called the outage 'unacceptable', and said she doesn't know when it will be resolved.

"The vendor, I think, made a mistake when they built our solution, which certainly is making us second-guess the option that we went down," she said.

"Our focus at the moment is just getting the system back up and then we will be taking a longer-term view after this."

In the House of Assembly, Stoodley was quick to quell fears that the MyGovNL outage was the result of a cybersecurity breach or related to last fall's cyberattack on the province's health-care system.

MyGovNL allows users to access several Motor Vehicle Registration services, renew MCP cards and get woodcutting permits.

The MyGovNL website has been showing a message stating the platform is offline for maintenance.

Stoodley said her department is taking measures to help people access services through alternative means, and has added additional staff to the phone lines at Motor Vehicle Registration.

"We're monitoring the demand very closely, and we would certainly make any additional accommodations we would need to to make sure that people can access services," she said.

Stoodley said the government is currently paying Vivvo about $16,000 a month to host MyGovNL. She said she spoke with the company on Wednesday, and the government will be expecting financial remedies for the outage.

CBC News has asked Vivvo for comment.

