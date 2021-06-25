MyFrenchFilmFestival Launches 24-Title Cannes Special Edition

After holding its 11th edition earlier this year, MyFrenchFilmFestival, an online fest organized by France’s film-TV promotional body UniFrance, will go live again next month for a Cannes Special Edition.

Running July 6-17 – in parallel with the Cannes Film Festival – this edition will screen 12 features and 12 shorts, free of charge and subtitled in 10 languages, on MyFrenchFilmFestival.com. The shorts will also go out on the festival’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Spotlighting standout films from previous Cannes and MyFrenchFilmFestival selections, the 12 features include Rebecca Zlotowski’s “Dear Prudence,” a volatile coming-of-age pic than gave Léa Seydoux her breakout role; Alice Winocour’s lascivious historical drama “Augustine” with actors Soko and Vincent Lindon; and Antonin Peretjatko’s absurdist throwback comedy “The Rendez-Vous of Déjà Vu.”

Other titles include Christian Rouaud’s César-winning documentary “Leader Sheep,” actress Sandrine Bonnaire’s debut feature “Maddened by his Absence,” and Thomas Lilti’s medical drama “Hippocrates,” which the director later adapted as a series.

More recent editions of Cannes sidebars ACID, Critics’ Week and Un Certain Regard will be represented by Léa Mysius’ “Ava,” Olivier Babinet’s “Swagger,” Camille Vidal-Naquet’s “Sauvage,” Zabou Breitman & Éléa Gobbé-Mévellec’s “The Swallows of Kabul,” and the d’Ornano-Valenti prize winner “Willy the 1st,” from directors Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma, Marielle Gautier and Hugo P. Thomas.

The online festival will also screen Tessa Louise-Salomé’s documentary “Mr. X, a Vision of Leos Carax,” to honor the filmmaker whose “Annette” will open the 74th Cannes Film Festival on July 6.

“This special edition is an opportunity to create the link between the Croisette and the wider public abroad,” MyFrenchFilmFestival organizer Quentin Delau told Variety.

“Though major international events are happening anew, the situation nevertheless remains complex in many countries,” he added. “To continue our mission of promoting young French cinema, we wanted to offer global viewers the opportunity to enjoy films that shone in Cannes from the comfort of home, for free, while waiting for theaters to fully reopen.”

