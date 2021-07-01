Myers Park latest addition The Jimmy brings Italian cuisine to Charlotte

The Jimmy, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Charlotte’s Myers Park, is now open for dinner service during its soft opening. The restaurant, created by Noble Food & Pursuits under owner and executive chef Jim Noble, is designed to offer diners pasta or pizza as if they ducked into a cafe along the Mediterranean coastlines of Italy and France.

Don’t flock to The Jimmy all at once though: The soft opening phase will continue during the training of new employees. The restaurant is hiring for all positions, offering a $1,000 bonus to each new team member.

DINNER SERVICE FOR NOW: The Jimmy is open Tuesday through Saturday for dinner beginning at 5 p.m. It plans to add breakfast and lunch services later, with coffee and light morning fare by nearby Copain Gatherings, another Noble spot.

WINE: And what’s pasta without some wine to coat your palate? The Jimmy has a temperature-controlled wine cellar, housing bottles from France, Italy, Spain and the U.S. The wine was hand-selected by both Jim Noble and Ernie Leonelli, the restaurant group’s wine curator. If you’re looking for something a bit more casual, it offers 18 craft beers on tap at the bar — with most of them being locally brewed.

Menu features:

Piatti Piccolo (small plates)

Contorni (sides for the table)

Secondi (proteins)

Insalata

Pasta

Pizza

Whole grilled fish with lemon and herb

Grilled Joyce Farms Sirloin for two

Location: 2839 Selwyn Ave Ste X Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Myers Park

Cuisine: Mediterranean inspired pastaria & pizzeria

Instagram: @thejimmyclt