Myers Park cross-country’s Mary Bonner Dalton earns All-America honors at national meet

Myers Park junior Mary Bonner Dalton ran her way into the record books on Saturday at famed Balboa Park in San Diego at the 43rd Champs Sports Cross Country Championships.

Two weeks ago, Bonner Dalton finished eighth at Champs Sports South Regional at McAlpine Park. That was the fastest 5K girls time in Mecklenburg County history (17:23) and earned her spot at Saturday’s national event.

In a field with the nation’s best, Dalton ran a strong last mile to finish 12th on Saturday and earn third-team All-American honors (the top five earned first team All-American; 6th-10th places earned second team All-American; and 11th-15th earned third-team All-American).

“I think I did a good job of attacking (the hill) the second time around and staying strong and staying confident in myself going through it,” said Dalton, who used the last mile of the race to move up several places on the double-loop course with an infamous hill halfway through and near the end.

“Probably my best mile (of the race’s three miles) when I moved up in position the most. I didn’t go out as fast, and I had more energy for the end to really attack (the hill) and do well, so I’m really happy with how the last mile went.”

Dalton, a two-time state champion in track in the 3,200 meters (2022 indoors and 2021 outdoors), has had previous success on the national level. She won the 2022 Adidas Indoor Track National title over 5,000 meters and was runner-up at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in the 3,200 meters.

Now she can add national-level success in cross country.

Dalton’s finish was the best-ever for a Mecklenburg County girl at Champs Sports Nationals, which had previously been called Kinney Nationals (1979-1992), Foot Locker Nationals (1993-2019) and EastBay Nationals (2021).

Her finish bested the 15th place effort by former Providence High star Ami Herrman in 1992. Lake Norman Charter’s Mariah Howlett finished 20th in 2017, Alana Hadley, who attended Ardrey Kell, finished 34th in 2011, and North Mecklenburg’s Kimberly Spano was 39th in 2008.

“That makes me feel really proud of myself,” said Dalton after learning that she had the best finish of five previous Mecklenburg County girls’ runners who had qualified for nationals. “I’m really happy that I’m able to represent my school and North Carolina well, and I’m excited to come back here next year and try and do even better.”

▪ Karrie Baloga (Cornwall Central, New Windsor, NY) won the girls’ title in 16:49.2 after winning the New York Federation and New York Class B state titles in November.

Baloga, a senior who has committed to Colorado, pulled away the last half mile to beat junior Ellie Shea (Waltham, MA), who ran 16:55.1. Kole Mathison (Carmel, IN), also a Colorado commit, won the boys’ race, pulling away the last half mile to run in 14:56.6. Christ School’s Rocky Hansen, a Wake Forest commit, was with Mathison for nearly the entire race before finishing 11th in 15:22.0.

▪ The top 40 boys and top 40 girls qualified for the national championships (10 boys and 10 girls from each of four regionals throughout the United States) to make up the elite field, which consisted of state champions and elite runners from coast to coast.

The famous San Diego course, which has been used every year in the meet’s 43-year existence except seven times (1981-1982, and 1997-2001), is a challenging double-loop course, which has several winding turns and a long uphill that must be run twice, including in the last half mile.

Dalton said she watched last year’s race, and after seeing runners go out fast she wanted to make sure she was prepared. She trained by running the hills on her course at Myers Park, which has a part called the “Death Valley loop” and running at McAlpine Park, which has a hill known by runners throughout the southeast.

That hill training, she said, gave her confidence going into the meet.

“I knew going in I would stay composed through the first half loop and not go out too fast,” she said. “I wanted to make sure I had enough energy going the second time around (the course) and attack the hill, because I knew that was going to be important and really set up for that final half mile of the race and going through the hill the second time.”