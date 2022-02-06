Myers Park’s boys, girls roll at N.C. 4A Western Regional swimming championships Saturday

It was straight dominance from the Myers Park Mustangs at the N.C. 4A western regional championship Saturday at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center.

The Mustangs boys and girls won team championships.

In the 1A/2A event, Community School of Davidson’s boys and Pine Lake Prep’s girls won by hefty margins. And in 3A, Lake Norman Charter’s boys and Central Cabarrus girls took home team crowns.

In 4A, Myers Park’s boys had 382 total points, well clear of Marvin Ridge (331), Providence (272) and South Mecklenburg (192). Ditto for the Mustangs girls who total 357.5 points, well ahead of Hough (273), Charlotte Catholic (269) and Cuthbertson (236).

Coming into this meet a lot of eyes would be on Mustang swimmer Kiley Wilhelm and she didn’t disappoint.

Wilhelm led the Mustangs girls team with two individual wins, while Jack Guenther led the boys with two more. Spencer Freeman and Graham Hohnbaum also won individual titles.

“It feels good winning, the biggest key was working on my underwater swimming, that’s the future of the sport,” Guenther said.

Although Wilhelm and Guenther were the standouts, the Mustangs’ depth was undeniable as six other swimmers received medals as well.

The women took command of the entire event while the men were in more of a battle.

The other schools fought hard and showed why they belonged. Butler’s Tiesyn Harris finished with gold twice, both personal bests as well.

“It feels good winning, it’s been a really fun meet, seeing everyone from different schools, it brings out a high level of competition,” said Molly Donham.

Donham finished with a gold and silver medal for the South Mecklenburg Sabres.

In 3A, Marvin Ridge’s Kaylee McDonald finished first twice with a personal and season best. Alison Thome ended the night with two golds as well.

▪ The 2022 State Championship will be held at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary on Thursday, February 10.