Myers, Machado lift Padres to a 10-7 win over Mariners

SAN DIEGO — Wil Myers hit a game-ending three-run homer with two outs in the seven-run seventh inning for the San Diego Padres, who got two homers and four RBIs from Manny Machado in beating the Seattle Mariners 10-7 Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader.

San Diego rallied from a 7-3 deficit to stun the Mariners, scoring all there runs with two outs. After Craig Stammen allowed four runs in the top of the seventh, Seattle’s Taylor Williams (0-1) gave it right back in the bottom of the inning.

Pierce Johnson (3-1) got the win.

Newsome, making his second big league appearance, retired the first seven Padres batters and 10 of 11 before Machado homered to left- centre with one out in the fourth, his ninth. Newsome allowed three hits, struck out four and walked none.

DODGERS 7, GIANTS 0, 1st game

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw struck out four over six scoreless innings, leading Los Angeles past San Francisco and snapping the Giants' seven-game win streak.

AJ Pollock hit a two-run homer and Dodgers star Mookie Betts reached 1,000 hits in his 824th game with his sixth-inning single.

Kershaw (4-1) won his third straight start.

Austin Barnes doubled in two runs to highlight the Dodgers’ four-run fourth, when they also got RBI singles from Joc Pederson and Corey Seager.

Giants starter Logan Webb (2-3) was done after 3 2/3 innings, tagged for five runs on four hits.

PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 3, 8 INN., 1st game

PIRATES 2, CARDINALS 0, 2nd game

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Erik Gonzalez and Adam Frazier singled in runs, rookie Cody Ponce earned his first big league victory and Pittsburgh beat St. Louis for a doubleheader sweep.

Cole Tucker drove in the go-ahead run in extra innings in the Pirates’ 4-3 win in the opener.

Ponce (1-1) made his first major league start and went 5 2/3 innings, holding the Cardinals scoreless and scattering five hits.Nick Turley pitched the seventh to record his first save in the majors.

St. Louis rookie Johan Ovideo (0-1) took the loss. He pitched five innings, allowing four hits and two runs.

The seven-inning first game went to extras tied at one, and Tucker scored automatic runner Jarrod Dyson with a single off John Gant (0-2) in the eighth. Pittsburgh added two more runs with two outs on an RBI single by Bryan Reynolds and an error by third baseman Brad Miller of a ball hit by catcher Jacob Stalling.

Chad Kuhl delivered six innings of one-run ball for Pittsburgh, Chris Stratton (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh and Richard Rodriguez allowed two runs but got his second save by pitching the eighth.

REDS 6, BREWERS 1, 1st game

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jesse Winker homered twice, prized prospect Jose Garcia singled in his first big league at-bat and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee.

Winker had a two-run shot in the fifth, his eighth, to put the Reds up 5-0 and a solo shot in the third. Nick Castellanos also homered.

Reds starter Sonny Gray (5-1) allowed four singles over five scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two.

Omar Narvaez accounted for Milwaukee’s run with a solo homer, his second, in the sixth off Nate Jones.

Houser (1-3) allowed four runs and nine hits in four innings as the Reds snapped a four-game losing streak.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press