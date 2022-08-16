Mydecine Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) ("Mydecine" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health and addiction disorders, today reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.



Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net Loss: The net loss attributable to common stockholders was $8.09 million, from operations, or a basic and diluted loss per share of $(1.31). For the same period in 2021, loss from operations was $13.53 million, or a basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders of ($3.04) and which included a $4.2 million impairment charge and a loss of $103,285 from discontinued operations,

Cash Position: The Company had $324,146 in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022.







CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS - UNAUDITED. Three-months ended

June 30, Six-months ended

June 30, Note 2022 2021

(Restated) 2022 2021

(Restated) $ $ $ $ Sales - - - - Cost of goods sold - - - - Gross margin - - - - Expenses Finance cost 6,7 238,464 27,960 459,663 123,697 Corporate development 13,594 428,203 141,474 2,427,138 Depreciation and amortization 5,8 34,301 37,663 94,573 79,195 Consulting fees 703,895 1,193,840 2,127,768 2,217,495 Director and management fees 12 120,284 341,632 230,856 832,508 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (53,964 ) 97,293 (25,776 ) 319,668 Insurance 289,529 153,223 548,874 153,223 Office and miscellaneous 22,541 (115,467 ) 240,523 220,899 Professional fees 385,479 697,414 992,633 1,350,469 Regulatory filing fee - 12,276 - 177,912 Research and development 652,486 1,091,920 1,702,011 1,322,130 Property taxes

- - - - Salaries 12 737,196 234,331 1,375,242 234,331 Share-based payments - - - - Total expenses 3,143,805 4,454,160 7,887,841 9,458,665 Other income (expenses) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 9 631,760 249,549 (261,690 ) 221.893 Impairment of investment in associate - (4,169,616 ) - (4,169,616 ) Consideration paid in excess of identifiable assets - - - - Rental income - 32,310 - 32,307

Gain (loss) on settlement of debt - - - (2,319 ) Total other income (expenses) 631,760 3,887,757 261,690 (3,917,735 ) Loss from continuing operations (2,512,045 ) (8,341,947 ) (8,149,531 ) (13,376,400 ) Loss from discontinued operations 1 - 18,788 - (103,285 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 61,561 (24,830 ) 61,561 (48,628 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period (2,450,484 ) (8,347,989 ) (8,087,970 ) (13,528,313 ) Net loss per share – Basic and diluted from continuing operations (0.35 ) (1.75 ) (1.31 ) (3.04 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic and diluted 7,142,532 4,744,805 6,217,942 4,440,487









CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION - UNAUDITED. As at, Note June 30, 2022

$ December 31,

2021

(Audited)

$ Current assets Cash 324,146 1,495,311 Rent and other receivable - 3,856 Inventory - - Sales tax receivable 257,338 201,000 Prepaids and deposits 4 3,742,147 3,521,125 Total current assets 4,323,632 5,221,352 Non-current assets Prepaids and deposits 4 1,504,484 1,793,894 Right-of-use asset 8 - 130,546 Property and equipment, net 5 362,815 434,910 Total assets 6,190,930 7,580,702 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3.252,719 1,587,238 Notes payable 7 87,916 - Derivative liabilities 9 79,660 1,280,294 Lease liability – current portion 8 - 79,728 Total current liabilities 3,420,295 2,947,260 Non-current liabilities Convertible debentures, net 6 4,797,009 4,354,302 Long-term portion of lease liability 8 - 67,821 Total liabilities 8,217,304 7,369,383 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 10 113,908,425 107,662,388 Contributed surplus 10 16,994,081 17,288,315 Equity portion of convertible debentures 10 175,756 175,756 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 61,561 - Deficit (133,166,197 ) (124,915.140 ) Total shareholders’ equity (2,026,374 ) 211,319 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 6,190,930 7,580,702





For more information, please review the Company’s filed financial statements and management discussion on the SEDAR site.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is a biotechnology company developing innovative first- and-second-generation novel therapeutics for the treatment of mental health and addiction using world-class technology and drug development infrastructure. Mydecine was founded in 2020 to address a significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health and therapeutic treatment environments. Our global team is dedicated to efficiently developing new therapeutics to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, addiction and other mental health disorders. The Mydecine business model combines clinical trials and data outcome, technology, and scientific and regulatory expertise with a focus on psychedelic therapy, as well as other novel, non-psychedelic molecules with therapeutic potential. By collaborating with some of the world’s foremost authorities, Mydecine aims to responsibly fast-track the development of new medicines to provide patients suffering from mental health disorders with safe and more effective treatment options. Mydecine Innovations Group is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA, with international offices in Leiden, Netherlands.

