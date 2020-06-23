Mydecine Innovations Group Bolsters Scientific Advisory Board Adding a Leading Neuroscientist and a Psychopharmacology Specialist

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (MYCO.CN) (MYCOF) (0NF.F) ("Mydecine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of two key strategic advisors to the company's Scientific Advisory Committee.

The new members of the science team will provide scientific expertise and corporate strategy support as Mydecine begins its R&D program at its Innovation Center in Denver, Colorado . The advisory committee will review/monitor/access specific protocols and serve as an advocate for the organization providing technical expertise and collaborating with team members to help shape the direction of the various research programs.

Vince Polito is a Research Fellow at Macquarie University and former Associate Investigator at the Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence in Cognition and its Disorders. Mr. Polito's research aims to understand how self-monitoring changes, self-representation, sense of agency, belief formation and altered states of consciousness. Vince's research has been profiled in The Guardian, BBC, Buzzfeed, Nine News, Vice and many others.

Last year, Mr. Polito conducted one of the largest to date Microdosing of psychedelics studies. In this research his team investigated the short- and long-term effects of microdosing on wellbeing, cognition and agency. The study conducted was a systematic, observational investigation of individuals who microdose (regular ingestion of very small quantities of psychedelic substances). The study tracked the experiences of microdosing participants, who provided daily ratings of psychological functioning over a six-week period and completed a battery of psychometric measures tapping mood, attention, wellbeing, mystical experiences, personality, creativity, and sense of agency, at baseline and at completion of the study. Analysis of pre and post study measures revealed reductions in reported levels of depression and stress; lower levels of distractibility; increased absorption; and increased neuroticism.

Anton Gomez-Escolar is a Psychopharmacology expert based in Madrid, Spain . Mr. Gomez-Escolar has a technical understanding of neurobiology, psychopharmacology, psychedelics, nootropics, drug safety and clinical trial development. Mr. Gomez-Escolar has a Masters in Psychopharmacology from Spain's largest university Complutense University of Madrid , including a Master Thesis on the topic of "Psychedelics in psychotherapy for the treatment of depression and addiction," a Masters in International Relations by Griffith University from Australia , and many other diplomas including a certificate of Design and Interpretation of Clinical Trials from John Hopkins School of Public Health, a certificate in Drug Discovery, Development & Commercialization from UCSD and a certificate in Drug Use, Policy and Health from the University of Geneva .

Mr. Gomez-Escolar is the co-founder of the Psychedelic Society of Madrid , attended and presented many international conferences on the topic and has worked for the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), the official European Union drugs information agency as well as Laboratorios Equisalud, a leading laboratory in holistic phytotherapy and nutritional supplements.

Rob Roscow , CSO and Director commented: "Our Scientific Advisory Board provides Mydecine independent, expert, multi-disciplinary, and strategic advice on scientific programs, emerging health science issues and trends in the psychedelic medicine sector. We are actively expanding our operations and we are thrilled to add these two talented individuals to our growing team."

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovation's Group is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of products and services that contribute to improving overall health and wellbeing. Our mission is to create a healthier world through advanced technologies, natural products, and psychedelic derived medicines. We own a group of trailblazing companies that are focused on helping millions of people live better lives and our portfolio includes:

Natural Health Products

Mycology Research & Development

Disruptive Technology

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to completion of planned improvements at both the Canadian and US sites on schedule and on budget, the availability of financing needed to complete the Company's planned improvements on commercially reasonable terms, planned occupancy by the tenant-growers, commencement of operations, differences in yield on expected harvests, delays in obtaining statutory approval for marijuana production plans, issues that may arise throughout the grow period, outdoor crops affected by weather, the ability to mitigate the risk of loss through appropriate insurance policies, and the risks presented by federal statutes that may contradict local and state legislation respecting legalized marijuana. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the Company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States . These securities have not and will not be registered under United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person unless so registered, or an exemption from registration is relied upon.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Joshua Bartch

Chief Executive Officer



For Further Information Contact:

Corporate Communications

+250-488-6728

