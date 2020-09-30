Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and Android Stores Today

Picture 1

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., ( CSE:MYCO ) ( OTC:MYCOF ) ( FSE:0NFA ) ("Mydecine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Mindleap Health (“Mindleap”), a digital telehealth mobile application for mental coaching and wellbeing, has officially launched and is available for download today:

Mindleap™ is designed to increase access to mental health services and provide analytics into mental health to improve outcomes starting with goal-setting, mood, emotion, and habit tracking. The platform is free to use for end users and for specialists who want to build a profile after passing the company’s approval process. It is only when an end user purchases services on the platform that Mindleap charges a 9% fee as a percentage of each session.

This is a unique approach that can allow anytime and anywhere access to vetted mental health professionals, and also allows specialists to get approved, set their prices, update their calendar and immediately begin treating new clients. Additionally, users on Mindleap can share their mental health data with their specialist during a secure HD video call to create a more data-driven conversation, as mental health can be very anecdotal and is often hard for people to explain. This convenient and innovative approach coupled with a unique focus on psychedelic integration provides value to both end users and specialists using the software.

The telehealth market is projected to become a $560 billion market by 2027 , according to Fortune Business Insights™, which represents a 25.2% compound annual growth rate. The global pandemic has only increased high demand for telehealth services and it's expected there will be over 1 billion telemedicine sessions by the end of 2020. Mindleap's innovative technology and business model strive to capture a unique and growing piece of that market starting with psychedelic integration services and expanding into digital mental health programs and other types of mental health services.

Founder and CEO of Mindleap Health, Nikolai Vassev, commented, “It is incredible that a simple idea has become a vibrant company with innovative technology that will soon create a lot of happy customers. Our team carried out the development of an extremely complex system in a short period of time and we are just getting started. Our culture is about continuous improvement and we are already developing our advanced mental health analytics capabilities.”

About Mindleap Health

Mindleap is a telehealth solution that helps people connect with mental health specialists that can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind. The Mindleap platform brings convenience, improves access to treatments and can lead to more personal breakthroughs. Mindleap’s proprietary platform is designed by clinical psychologists and neuroscientists to provide professional support and personalized treatment for every user. Our vision is for a world where people can make lasting life changes by having advanced tools and access to expert mental health professionals right from the palm of their hand.

