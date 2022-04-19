MyDeal.com.au (ASX:MYD) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for MyDeal.com.au (ASX:MYD) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might MyDeal.com.au Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When MyDeal.com.au last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$40m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$7.7m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2021 it had 5.2 years of cash runway. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

Is MyDeal.com.au's Revenue Growing?

Given that MyDeal.com.au actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. As it happens, shareholders have good reason to be optimistic about the future since the company increased its operating revenue by 64% over the last year. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For MyDeal.com.au To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While MyDeal.com.au's revenue growth truly does shine bright, it's important not to ignore the possibility that it might need more cash, at some point, even if only to optimise its growth plans. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

MyDeal.com.au's cash burn of AU$7.7m is about 5.2% of its AU$148m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is MyDeal.com.au's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way MyDeal.com.au is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. But it's fair to say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was also very reassuring. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for MyDeal.com.au that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

