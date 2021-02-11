Myanmar protesters gather in Japan against coup at home

  • A supporter of a protest group called "WeLoveMyanmar" wears a sticker with an image of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they gather for a protest against the Myanmar military in front of the United Nations University in Tokyo on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • Cho Than Nu, a Myanmar national living in Japan, holds an image of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as she joins in a protest against the Myanmar military in front of the United Nations University in Tokyo on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • People sing a song written in protest to the Myanmar military's coup during a demonstration organized by a group called "WeLoveMyanmar" in front of the United Nations University in Tokyo on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • People attend a demonstration organized by a group called "WeLoveMyanmar" to protest against the Myanmar military's recent coup in front of the United Nations University in Tokyo on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • Myo Gyi, one of the leaders for a protest group called "WeLoveMyanmar" talks to members before their demonstration against the Myanmar military, while gathering in front of the United Nations University in Tokyo on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • Myo Gyi, back right, one of the leaders for a protest group called "WeLoveMyanmar" talks to members before their demonstration against the Myanmar military, as they gather in front of the United Nations University in Tokyo on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • A member of a protest group called "WeLoveMyanmar" provides posters during a demonstration against the Myanmar military, in front of the United Nations University in Tokyo on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • A member of a protest group called "WeLoveMyanmar" provides posters during a demonstration against the Myanmar military in front of the United Nations University in Tokyo on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
YURI KAGEYAMA
·2 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Thousands of people from Myanmar sang songs and waved glow sticks as they gathered in Japan's capital on Thursday to protest the military coup in their home country.

Many of those in front of United Nations University in downtown Tokyo wore red in support of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose elected government was deposed in the Feb. 1 takeover. Some clutched photos of Suu Kyi, while others held up mobile phones where messages like “Justice” and “Save Myanmar” ran across the displays.

“I am here because I want to relay what is in my heart,” said Lei Yee Oo, who has been living in Tokyo for the past two years, studying law while working at a supermarket and a restaurant.

“I am young, and I want to have a future,” the 22-year-old said almost in tears.

The coup reversed significant gains Myanmar had made on the path toward democracy following five decades of military rule. The reforms that led to Suu Kyi's party winning elections in 2015 led the international community to lift sanctions on the country and there are now threats to reimpose some of them.

Some 33,000 people from Myanmar live in Japan, many of them workers, according to Japanese government data. There are also economic ties, with 436 Japanese companies doing business in Myanmar, mostly in construction and distribution services, that are members of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Myanmar, according to JETRO, a government-related agency that promotes trade and investment.

While the U.S. has threatened sanctions, Japan’s response has been less clear.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this week, and agreed both nations want Suu Kyi's release from detention, restoration of democratic rule and violence against those protesting the coup to end.

In Tokyo, Phyo Wai Kyaw said he wanted to do all he could until Suu Kyi is again his country's leader.

“I want to fight without giving up,” said the 28-year-old, who has lived in Japan for about four years, studying business.

He said he was worried about his parents and siblings in Myanmar. He said he wanted to go back some day to what he hoped would be a more democratic Myanmar.

Organizers said they were planning more protests, including a march through downtown Tokyo on Sunday. Their message was mostly emotional and did not center on demands for Japanese government action.

Myo Gyi, wearing a “We Love Myanmar” vest with a heart symbol, led the crowd in song as another man held a speaker blaring music.

Myo Gyi acknowledged he felt bad about so many people gathering during the coronavirus pandemic, which meant health risks.

“But there is no future for our children under military rule,” he said.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

    PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Chris Paul added 28 and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to four games by rallying to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 125-124 on Wednesday night. Milwaukee had its five-game winning streak snapped despite getting a season-high 47 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks had a chance to win it on the final possession, but Antetokounmpo missed a 20-foot jumper at the buzzer. The Suns have won seven of eight and have a 15-9 record. Phoenix struggled to slow the Bucks’ offence, especially in the first three quarters. Milwaukee has scored at least 120 points in every game over their past six. The Suns took their first lead of the second half at 104-101 when Paul made a 3-pointer with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Frank Kaminsky made another long ball less than a minute later to push the Suns ahead 107-101. Booker made a step back 3-pointer with 2:30 left to put the Suns up 124-116 but the Bucks pulled to 124-122 with a minute left on Khris Middleton's corner 3. Antetokounmpo flushed a dunk on the next possession to tie it at 124 with 50 seconds left. Booker made a free throw with 32 seconds left that proved to be the difference. The Bucks had a 12-point halftime advantage, but the Suns quickly cut it to 79-75 after back-to-back 3-pointers from Mikal Bridges and Chris Paul. The game stayed tight from that point and Khris Middleton's 15-foot jumper gave the Bucks a 101-98 advantage entering the fourth. The teams fought to a 32-all tie in the first quarter before the Bucks caught fire from 3-point range and scored 39 points in the second. Milwaukee took a 71-59 lead into the break after shooting 13 of 24 (54%) from long range. Bryn Forbes and Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 17 points each. Forbes — who was making just his second start of the season — made 5 of 6 3-pointers. NATIONAL ANTHEM Suns coach Monty Williams said he understands both sides of the debate on playing the national anthem before sporting events, but said he “enjoys” the song during the pregame. The Suns have played the anthem at all home games this season, even when fans weren't in attendance. “I’ve also experienced the anthem in the World Cup and the Olympics, which was one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of, was hearing our anthem in a foreign country before you compete or at the end when you win,” Williams said. “So for me, as much as I can appreciate both sides of the coin, it does hold a special place in my heart because of what I’ve experienced.” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and the NBA made news earlier this week when reports surfaced that the anthem hadn't been played at the team's first 11 home games. Cuban relented Wednesday and the anthem will be played before home games this season after the NBA reiterated its “longstanding league policy” to include the song. HOLIDAY OUT Bucks guard Jrue Holiday missed a second straight game because of the league's health and safety protocols. Coach Mike Budenholzer said he's been in touch with Holiday while he's been out. “Spoke with Jrue a lot over the past few days,” Budenholzer said. “He's in a good place and he's taking care of himself, but he has an eye on the team too.” Holiday started the season's first 23 games and is averaging 16.4 points. TIP-INS Bucks: Backup forward Bobby Portis had 10 points and nine rebounds in the first half. Suns: The Suns shot 61% from the field in the first quarter. ... The Suns are expanding ticket capacity to 3,000 fans starting with Tuesday's game against the Nets. They've allowed up to 1,500 fans in the arena for the past three games. ... Jae Crowder had 14 rebounds. UP NEXT Bucks: Continue their road trip at Utah on Friday. Suns: Continue their homestand against the 76ers on Saturday. ___ Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press