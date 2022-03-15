Myanmar OKs use of Thai currency in border trade

·2 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-led administration has agreed to accept Thai baht as an official currency in border trade dealings and plans a similar arrangement for use of India’s rupee, seeking to limit the country's reliance on the U.S. dollar in trade.

The State Administration Council said Tuesday that Myanmar began allowing direct currency settlements using the Chinese yuan with its kyat earlier this year. Settlements in Thai baht will be done online according to regulations set by Myanmar’s central bank, it said in a statement.

Myanmar's economic crisis deepened after its army seized power i n February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Opposition to the military takeover has evolved into armed resistance that some U.N. experts have described as civil war.

The turmoil, sanctions against the military leadership and the pandemic have combined to severe strain the country’s ability to earn foreign exchange. Meanwhile, the value of the kyat has plunged.

By expanding direct conversion of other currencies in border trade, Myanmar intends to reduce its dependence on the U.S. dollar by up to 70%, the statement cited Maung Maung Ohn, minister of Information, and Aung Naing Oo, minister of Investments and Foreign Economic Relations, as saying.

Thailand is Myanmar’s second largest trading partner after China, with border trade at five checkpoints — Tachileik, Myawady, Kawthoung, Myeik and Hteekhee -- amounting to $4.3 billion in fiscal 2020-2021, up from $3.9 billion the year before, the statement said.

“Myanmar’s immediate neighbors account for up to 70% of the country’s total trade volume. Direct non-dollar currency settlements will help to broaden and facilitate bilateral trade, flow of goods and other forms of payment and settlement," the statement said.

It blamed shortages of hard currency and a collapse in the value of the kyat on “economic sabotage" from opponents of the military takeover and “foreign elements."

The statement also blasted some unnamed countries for trying to block Myanmar's inclusion in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP.

The Philippines and New Zealand have said they would reject the inclusion of Myanmar in what is expected to become the world’s largest free trade pact.

“For all member countries to benefit from economic integration, an all-inclusive manner is needed in ASEAN.” the statement said. “No country should lag in regional economic integration. Sadly, some of ASEAN’s directions and actions appear mismatched on the ground,” it said.

Myanmar plans to update members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at a meeting of economic officials this week, Aung Naing Oo said.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Speedskater Weidemann to miss World Cup final after positive COVID-19 test

    CALGARY — Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann has withdrawn from this weekend's World Cup final in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19. Speed Skating Canada said Weidemann underwent multiple tests over the week, but her cycle threshold values were too low to enter the bubble environment in Heerenveen for the competition. The 26-year old from Ottawa was slated to race in the women’s 1,500 metres and 3,000 metres at this final international event of the season. She currently si

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Can the Maple Leafs one-stop shop at the deadline?

    A quality defenceman is likely the top priority, but finding a team to throw in some assets along with a blueliner would best suit an incomplete but immensely talented Leafs roster.

  • Daws makes 33 saves, Devils beat Ducks 2-1 in shootout

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — In the past couple of weeks, Nico Daws has staked a claim as the New Jersey Devils' No. 1 goaltender. Daws made 33 saves and stopped two Anaheim shootout attempts to lead the Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Ducks on Saturday night. Daws has been impressive the past seven days in winning three of the four games on the just completed home stand, allowing eight goals. The 21-year-old has started the last seven games and he is 6-4 on the season. “We’ve been given that opportunit

  • Let's celebrate Final Fantasy's 35th anniversary

    New surprise projects are brought to the table in light of the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy and here they are.

  • Report: Russian NHLers concerned about visa status as sanctions continue to mount

    Russian NHL players are reportedly concerned about their futures.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Mikyla Grant-Mentis is Toronto's newest hockey star

    Mikyla Grant-Mentis is poised to become a star in the hottest hockey market on the planet.