Myanmar Energy Market Updates Service 2023
The Myanmar Energy Monitor enables companies and organisations to identify business opportunities, locate potential partners, clients or suppliers, track trends, conduct market research and stay abreast of new legislation relevant to the sector.
It is ideally suited to companies with a serious interest or existing business in the Myanmar energy sector, and who require accurate, comprehensive and timely information on the industry.
Subscribers have full access to the online platform.
The Myanmar Energy Monitor platform features:
Ongoing news and analysis
Tenders from public and private-sector sources, updated regularly
Profiles of companies and bodies involved in the Myanmar energy sector, spanning E&P, oil and gas services, renewables, engineering, contracting and suppliers
Original and third-party data, maps and other resources on the Myanmar energy sector
Copies of key energy legislation relevant to the industry.
Myanmar Energy Brief
Relevant for companies still following the market from overseas, or already active on the ground, our Myanmar Energy Brief provides an in-depth review of the week's developments.
Researched and produced by the team in Yangon, it offers comprehensive, accurate and insightful content on the Myanmar energy sector, covering a range of topics such as:
Companies and contracts
Legislation and government news
All new and open tenders
New data on the Myanmar energy sector
Details of upcoming events, conferences and exhibitions.
Who should purchase this subscription:
Managers
Analysts
CEO's
Researchers
Agents
Marketing
Business Development
Myanmar Energy Monitor Basic Subscription
The Myanmar Energy Monitor Basic Subscription provides full access to the News and Tenders sections of the Myanmar Energy Monitor, plus Weekly Energy Monitor Brief.
It includes:
Daily review and analysis of news from local and international sources
Tenders listings, updated daily
50 issues of Weekly Brief email with full updates on news, projects, companies, data and more.
