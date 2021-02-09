Myanmar coup: Protesters march in defiance of gatherings ban

A protester raises their hand during Monday's demonstration

Protesters have begun marching in Myanmar for the fourth straight day of street protests despite a ban on large gatherings, according to local media.

Gatherings of more than five people are illegal across parts of Yangon and Mandalay, with a curfew from between 20:00 to 04:00 (13:30 to 21:30 GMT).

It comes a day after an address by junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, who said no one was above the law.

However, he did not issue a direct threats to protesters.

However, a broadcast on state TV warned that action "must be taken, according to the law... against offences that disturb, prevent and destroy state stability, public safety and the rule of law".

Despite this, protesters are continuing to gather with pictures from the scene showing a substantial crowd in places like Insein and Mandalay.

Employees from the Railway Department in Insein Township have started taking to the streets. #2021uprising pic.twitter.com/M5ILHXwSfM — Myanmar Now (@Myanmar_Now_Eng) February 9, 2021

"We are not worried about their warning. That's why we came out today. We cannot accept their excuse of vote fraud. We do not want any military dictatorship," teacher Thein Win Soe told news agency AFP.

What did Myanmar's military chief say?

On Monday night, in his first televised address since the coup seven days earlier, Gen Min Aung Hlaing insisted the seizure of power was justified due to "voter fraud".

He said the electoral commission had failed to investigate irregularities over voter lists in the November election and had not allowed fair campaigning.

The commission had said there was no evidence to support claims of widespread fraud.

Story continues

Gen Min Aung Hlaing, wearing green military uniform, promised new elections and to hand power to the winner. A new "reformed" election commission would oversee it.

Some areas have begun to see military clampdowns

He also said his rule would be "different" from what was effectively a 49-year military grip on power that ended in 2011 and which saw brutal crackdowns in 1988 and 2007.

He spoke of achieving a "true and disciplined democracy", a phrase that drew scorn from some opponents of the coup on social media.

Who has been on the streets?

Tens of thousands gathered on Monday in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, for the strike, with other cities such as Mandalay and Yangon also reporting significant numbers, according to BBC Burmese. The protesters include teachers, lawyers, bank officers and government workers.

A few injuries have been reported, but there were no reports of violence. However, a water cannon was activated in Nay Pyi Taw to disperse crowds. A video appears to show protesters rubbing their eyes and helping one another after being soaked.

Kyaw Zeyar Oo, who took the video, told the BBC two vehicles had sprayed protesters with "no prior warning", while "the crowd was peacefully protesting in front of [the police]".

The BBC's Nyein Chan Aye, in Yangon, says Buddhist monks, members of the minority Muslim community, top footballers and film and music stars have all been joining the anti-coup protests, which he says are expected to become more organised in the coming days.