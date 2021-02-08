Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

Alice Cuddy - BBC News
·4 min read
Military policeman in Yangon, 2 February
Military policeman in Yangon, 2 February

Myanmar hit headlines around the world on 1 February when its military seized control.

The country's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and members of her party were detained.

Where is Myanmar?

Myanmar, also known as Burma, is in South East Asia and neighbours Thailand, Laos, Bangladesh, China and India.

It has a population of about 54 million, most of whom are Burmese speakers, although other languages are also spoken. The biggest city is Yangon (Rangoon) but the capital is Nay Pyi Taw.

The main religion is Buddhism. There are many ethnic groups in the country, including Rohingya Muslims.

The country gained independence from Britain in 1948. It was ruled by the armed forces from 1962 until 2011, when a new government began ushering in a return to civilian rule.

Map of Myanmar
Map of Myanmar

Why is it also known as Burma?

The country was called Burma for generations, after its dominant ethnic group.

The ruling military changed its name in English to Myanmar in 1989, a year after thousands of people were killed in a crackdown on a popular uprising.

The two words mean the same thing but Myanmar is the more formal version.

Some, including the UK, initially refused to use the new name as a way of denying the military regime's legitimacy. But as the country moved towards democracy, the use of "Myanmar" became increasingly common.

Ms Suu Kyi in 2016 said it did not matter which name they used. The US still officially calls the country Burma.

What has happened now, and why?

The military is now back in charge and has declared a year-long state of emergency.

It seized control following a general election which Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide.

The armed forces had backed the opposition, who were demanding a rerun of the vote, claiming widespread fraud.

The election commission said there was no evidence to support these claims.

The coup was staged as a new session of parliament was set to open.

Ms Suu Kyi is thought to be under house arrest. Several charges have been filed against her, including breaching import and export laws and possession of unlawful communication devices.

Many other NLD officials have also been detained.

Who is in charge now?

Power has been handed over to commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing.

He has long wielded significant political influence, successfully maintaining the power of the Tatmadaw - Myanmar's military - even as the country transitioned towards democracy.

Min Aung Hlaing, pictured in 2018
Min Aung Hlaing is the leader of the coup

He has received international condemnation and sanctions for his alleged role in the military's attacks on ethnic minorities.

The military has replaced ministers and deputies, including in finance, health, the interior and foreign affairs.

It says it will hold a "free and fair" election once the state of emergency is over.

Who is Aung San Suu Kyi?

Aung San Suu Kyi became world-famous in the 1990s for campaigning to restore democracy.

She spent nearly 15 years in detention between 1989 and 2010 after organising rallies calling for democratic reform and free elections.

She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize while under house arrest in 1991.

In 2015, she led the NLD to victory in Myanmar's first openly contested election in 25 years.

Aung San Suu Kyi attends a meeting on September 1, 2020
Aung San Suu Kyi, pictured in September 2020

What about the crackdown on Rohingya?

Ms Suu Kyi's international reputation has suffered greatly as a result of Myanmar's treatment of the Rohingya minority.

Myanmar considers them illegal immigrants and denies them citizenship. Over decades, many have fled the country to escape persecution.

Thousands of Rohingya were killed and more than 700,000 fled to Bangladesh following an army crackdown in 2017.

Ms Suu Kyi appeared before the International Court of Justice in 2019, where she denied allegations that the military had committed genocide.

What has the international reaction been?

The UK, EU and Australia are among those to have condemned the military takeover.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said it was a "serious blow to democratic reforms".

US President Joe Biden has threatened to reinstate sanctions.

But not everyone has reacted in this way.

China blocked a UN Security Council statement condemning the coup. The country, which has previously opposed international intervention in Myanmar, urged all sides to "resolve differences". Its Xinhua news agency described the changes as a "cabinet reshuffle".

Neighbours including Cambodia, Thailand and the Philippines, have said it is an "internal matter".

How have people reacted?

Ms Suu Kyi has urged her supporters to "protest against the coup".

The nights that followed the military takeover saw people show their dissent by banging pots and honking car horns.

Staff at dozens of hospitals and medical centres walked out.

The military blocked access to Facebook, which is widely used across the country, Twitter and Instagram. But that failed to stop large nationwide protests on Saturday.

People show the three-finger salute as they rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021.
Mass protests have been held over the coup

The rulers then ordered a full internet blackout. Protesters, again, took to the streets to denounce the coup.

Sunday saw the country's largest protests since the so-called Saffron Revolution in 2007, when thousands of the country's monks rose up against the military regime.

Latest Stories

  • Andy Reid timeouts, disastrous Chiefs pass interference set up big Antonio Brown TD before halftime

    Chiefs mistakes opened the door for a big Bucs halftime lead.

  • Chiefs WRs drop 2 highlight-reel throws from Mahomes in stunning Super Bowl loss

    Patrick Mahomes wasn't great on Sunday. But his receivers repeatedly failed him in critical moments.

  • Tyrann Mathieu decided to get in Tom Brady's face right after Brady threw a touchdown

    Tom Brady might have gotten under Tyrann Mathieu's skin.

  • Super Bowl ads: Grading the best, worst commercials at the Big Game

    We're grading every one of the Super Bowl commercials as they happen, from the best of the best to the ones you're sorry you watched. Join us!

  • Patrick Mahomes starts Super Bowl loss with second-worst first quarter of his career

    Tampa Bay's defense dominated early on Sunday.

  • Super Bowl betting: CBS cut away before Bruce Arians' Gatorade shower, sending bettors into a tizzy

    Bettors of the famous Gatorade prop were in suspense.

  • Child hurt in crash involving Chiefs' Britt Reid remains in critical condition; GoFundMe page details injuries

    According to a GoFundMe page, the child “suffered swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain, she hasn’t woken since the crash.”

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: Mike Hoffman is about to pop off

    Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.

  • Best of Super Bowl LV halftime show

    This year’s Super Bowl halftime show will star recording artist The Weeknd. Check out the top images from this year’s big performance.

  • Breaking down 'bubble' players for Team Canada's Olympic roster

    We have a good idea of who will lead Canada's roster at the Olympics in Beijing, but who will fill out the bottom of the roster? Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie debate.

  • Kevin Durant had close contact with Nets employee, will quarantine for 7 days

    Durant will have to quarantine for seven days after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo Sports has learned.

  • Buccaneers' Devin White, Lavonte David on shutting down the Chiefs' high-octane offense

    Tampa Bay's defense caused two turnovers in the Super Bowl LV win over Kansas City, holding the Chiefs to 107 total rushing yards.

  • Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi complains to Gisele Bundchen about Super Bowl refs

    Some members of the Mahomes family took Sunday’s Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers better than others.

  • Tom Brady's late night texts told the Bucs how they could win Super Bowl LV. Then they went out and did it

    There was talent in Tampa Bay. They just needed a leader. They got the best there ever was.

  • Bucs rookie's peace sign to Tyreek Hill was petty revenge months in the making

    The Chiefs star flashed a peace sign at the rookie on a regular season TD. Winfield remembered.

  • Gronk, AB, Fournette team up for Super Bowl TDs, Bucs top KC

    One came out of retirement, another emerged from football purgatory and a third was plucked from limbo-land. Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette, all stars elsewhere before taking different paths and teaming up together in Tampa Bay. Brought to the Buccaneers by the lure of Tom Brady, they each ended up in the end zone Sunday night in a 31-9 Super Bowl romp over the Kansas City Chiefs. “It’s hands down one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history," Gronkowski said. Gronkowski caught two touchdown passes and Brown snagged another as the Bucs built a 21-6 halftime lead. Fournette bolted 27 yards for a score midway through the third quarter that left little doubt how this game would turn out. Brady wound up with his seventh NFL championship and was the Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time. “All week he made us believe we were going to win,” Fournette said. “He was texting us at 11 o’clock at night: ‘We will win this game.’ And we believed in him, we believed in the plays the coaches were calling and we just ran with it.” Brady, naturally, tossed the credit to his teammates. “It’s great to see big-time players making big-time plays,” he said. “Just love what they did, what they added to the team. Gronk’s an unbelievable player, teammate, talent, work ethic, commitment. And A.B. is just, since he got here he’s just done everything the right way. So, I’m so impressed by him, proud of him.” Gronkowski came out of retirement and signed with the Buccaneers after Brady left the Patriots last spring for a two-year, $50 million contract in Tampa after dominating the AFC for two decades. Brown, who had a one-game cameo for the Patriots last season and was briefly Brady's housemate in New England, reunited with him in Florida at midseason after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, one of several missteps for the star receiver. Fournette was another castoff, waived by the Jaguars last summer. Looking like his old self, he starred for the Bucs throughout the regular season and the playoffs. Fournette piled up 135 scrimmage yards Sunday night and joined Hall of Famer Terrell Davis (1997 season) as the only players to score in four playoff games in a single post-season. “He was amazing and just did it all: blocked, ran, just had an incredible season,” Brady said. “We got him pretty late and he just showed up big. It was amazing, just how he performed in the biggest moments.” While Brady's bunch took care of things on offence, Shaquil Barrett, Ndamukong Suh and the rest of the Bucs' star-studded defenders harassed Patrick Mahomes relentlessly in handing the Chiefs young superstar the worst loss of his spectacular NFL career. “It's complementary football, baby,” said linebacker Devin White, who led the Bucs with a dozen tackles and intercepted Mahomes in the end zone. “They hold it down on their side; we hold it down on our side. And at the end of the day we've all got the same colour jersey on, we've all got he same letters on the front of our jersey and we play for one another. “So, it doesn't matter who got he job done, who's night it was, just knew we came through to get a win. That's all that matters.” The Patriots and Bill Belichick fell to 7-9 in 2020, the same record the Bucs had the year before Brady's arrival in Florida as the biggest free agent since his buddy Peyton Manning left the Indianapolis Colts for the Denver Broncos in 2012. Barrett won it all with Manning in Denver and Brady in Tampa and he said both veteran QBs were similar in their dogged determination to lead their new teams to the top. Brady's seventh Super Bowl triumph broke a tie he held with three members of Vince Lombardi's great Green Bay Packers teams of the 1960s for most NFL championships. “There's nothing else to be said," Barrett said. "There's nothing that he can't do: new team, new scheme, first year with a new team and going to the Super Bowl and winning it all. He's the G.O.A.T for sure.” ___ Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press

  • Buccaneers fans, mostly maskless, celebrate Super Bowl LV win despite COVID-19 warnings

    Bucs fans took to the streets, many maskless, to celebrate their Super Bowl win on Sunday.

  • Mad Bets: Way Too Early Super Bowl LVI Picks

    Minty Bets is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss his way too early Super Bowl LVI pick & which teams have the best longshot odds.

  • Backstrom, who won 6 Stanley Cups with Montreal, dies at 83

    WINDSOR, Colo. — Ralph Backstrom, a six-time Stanley Cup winner with the Montreal Canadiens, college coach and founder of a minor-league team, died Sunday. He was 83. The Colorado Eagles announced the death of Backstrom, who founded the minor-league franchise located in northern Colorado, in 2002. He served as the Eagles' team president from 2003-07. No cause of death was given. Backstrom was a longtime forward and helped the Canadiens capture the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons on three different occasions. He played in 1,336 career games in the NHL and the World Hockey Association, with 378 goals and 514 assists. A native of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Backstrom also was a coach at the University of Denver. He led the Pioneers to the NCAA Final Four in 1986. “Ralph Backstrom was the most honourable gentleman I’ve ever encountered in my professional life and he was single-handedly responsible for professional hockey in Northern Colorado,” Eagles owner and CEO Martin Lind said in a statement. “We all are forever indebted to this legacy of a gentleman and we pray his family has peace and comfort in this difficult time.” He is survived by his wife Janet, daughter, Diana, and sons Andrew and Martin, the Eagles said. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Chris Jones on litany of Chiefs penalties in Super Bowl loss: 'Usually you let the guys play'

    Chris Jones wasn't happy with how the Super Bowl was called on Sunday. But the Chiefs didn't play well enough to compete.