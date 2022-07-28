Mya Ghorbani Talks Modeling and Embracing Her Persian Roots

From booking gigs with British Vogue to walking New York Fashion Week, Mya Ghorbani has her mind set on becoming the first Persian supermodel to take over runways all over the world.

We talked to Mya about her start in modeling, her admiration for Gisele Bündchen and what it's like being a Persian model. Read on to get to know Mya Ghorbani.

When did you first get into modeling?

I stepped into the modeling world at the age of 14. I was scouted randomly walking around the mall in the food court after school, dressed in an adidas tracksuit. I grew up watching runway shows, dressing up and walking to upbeat music in my room. I was always made fun of for my proportions AKA being 5’9 at 12 and being super slim naturally. I was scouted and who would’ve thought that my dream would come true?

What do you hope to achieve with every project you get involved with?

I hope to achieve a memory for all the brands and designers I work with. I want to leave them speechless and show my personality.

Did you have role models growing up?

My role model growing up was Gisele Bündchen. Not only was her runway walk iconic and not only was she stunning, but we started modeling at the same age and she had the same cycle starting that I had. We started with a small runway show and it escalated to New York Fashion Week then everything went crazy. She started as a super model and is now a huge business mogul. I look up to her due to the fact that she turned herself into a business and has so many projects she works on. She acts, models, is an author, has her own skin care line and a clothing line - she is a true definition of a hard working woman.

As a young Persian woman, what has been the highlight of your achievements thus far?

I am very proud of all my projects I’ve worked on, but one in particular is my first feature in British Vogue. As a Persian woman, when I found out I was going to be in Vogue, I cried for days. I don't see much recognition to Persian beauty and it really made me appreciate who I am and where I come from. That was the moment in my life where I realized “this is happening” and that was the first time I realized that I can be the supermodel I want to be one day.

Do you have a dream collaboration?

My current dream collaboration would most definitely be the cover of Vogue or the Versace runway show - that would be a dream come true. Being of the Persian decent, I’ve never seen a Persian supermodel. I want to engage my culture with this industry because the beauty that comes with it is very underrated and needs to be recognized!