MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Shouts Out Unproven COVID-19 'Cure' To Trump

MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell, dubbed a “snake oil salesman” by CNN’s Anderson Cooper for pushing the unproven plant extract oleandrin as a coronavirus cure, appears to be at it again.

The bedding company executive on Friday urged his pal Donald Trump to take oleandrin after the president announced he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

“It does work,” Lindell wrote on Twitter to the president. “100% effective!”

Lindell, a Trump backer who owns a stake in a company promoting oleandrin as a coronavirus cure, was seconding a tweet from conservative author David J. Harris Jr. urging Trump to try it.

Lindell, who thanked God that Trump got elected in a White House speech back in March, promoted oleandrin during a White House meeting with Trump in July. There’s no public data that oleandrin, an extract from the toxic oleander plant, has ever been tested in humans or animals against COVID-19.

The businessman, known for commercials in which he talks to sleepless customers through a mirror, is on the board of oleandrin developer Phoenix Biotechnology.

“How do you sleep at night?” Cooper asked Lindell on CNN in August.

Lindell said Trump expressed enthusiasm for oleandrin during their July meeting. The president told CBS News in August: “We’ll look at it.”

But unlike hydroxychloroquine, an unproven malaria drug the president pressured the Food and Drug Administration into approving as a coronavirus treatment, Trump hasn’t publicly touted oleandrin.

