MyHomeMyStyle: 'I go with natural instinct; I prefer artistic, economical home decor'

Mani Sharma’s 3BHK rental apartment in Whitefield, Bengaluru, enjoys a stunning lake view. One that offers her a connection to the outdoors and in some ways, has inspired the home’s laid-back interiors. Mani, a Himachali, has always been inspired by the natural world and this is evident in her home’s interior design. The space is a curation of objects and art that she has either picked up on travels or made herself.

“I have a masters in zoology but I am an artist at heart. I love to use organic and handmade things in my décor,” says Mani who describes her personal style as bohemian. In recent months, she has been decluttering, holding on to only what brings her joy. “I go with natural instinct, rather than following Pinterest and décor magazines; I prefer artistic, constantly changing, economical home décor,” she says.

(Mani Sharma is an artist and homemaker lives with her husband and toddler in Bengaluru. Find her on Instagram @inam18.home. Images: Courtesy the homeowner.)

A view of the expansive living area with its lake-facing view at Whitefield, Bengaluru.

View photos @inam18.home #MyHomeMyStyle More

A shelving unit visually demarcates the living area from the study nook.

View photos @inam18.home #MyHomeMyStyle More

“The living room, lake-facing balcony is my happy place. I’ve filled it with lovely things that bring charm and positive vibes to the space,” says Mani.

View photos @inam18.home #MyHomeMyStyle More

“My husband and I love to travel. Our decor is from various places in India and the world. Whenever time permits, I paint or make crafts from waste material,” says Mani.

View photos @inam18.home #MyHomeMyStyle More

The dining area is where the family gathers, in pictures and in person.

View photos #MyHomeMyStyle More