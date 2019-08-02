My First Home Run: Jacob deGrom hit the perfect Father's Day homer

You always remember your first one — especially when it’s Father’s Day and two generations of your family are there.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, back when he had the flowing hair of his pre-Cy Young years, hit what is one of the ultimate Father’s Day home runs.

First, of course, because he’s a pitcher and they’re never really *expected* to hit homers. And second because it was Father’s Day and both his father Tony and his son Jaxon were there to see it.

DeGrom is a little bit of a hitter, you know. He’s better than quite a few pitchers in the league. The 31-year-old has hit two homers during his career and hit .211 a few years back. He has one homer this year, but the first one came in 2017.

He re-tells the story of it in our series “My First Home Run.” We’ll let him take it from here. If you like deGrom’s story, check out some of the others below.

