My First Home Run: Cliff Floyd remembers floating around the bases

You always remember your first one — especially when you’ve been in a slump before it happened.

Cliff Floyd didn’t exactly arrive in the big leagues with a bang. He wasn’t one of those guys who homered in his first at-bat (we covered that last time). It took five games before he got a hit. And six games before he finally hit that first home run.

That’s not a crazy long time, but you also need to remember how much hype Floyd came into the league with back in 1993. He was a 20-year-old who had hit 28 homers and driven in 119 runs in the minors that season before getting his September call-up.

With that type of excitement, the expectations were high — and well, it took a while. But when he eventually connected with that first homer, it was magical. He remembers floating around the bases.

Floyd, 46, is now an MLB Network analyst after playing 17 seasons and hitting another 232 homers. We’ll let him take it from here.

