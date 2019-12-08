'My family are desperate to see me win a trophy,' says Maguire

Stephen Maguire claimed the second of five ranking titles at the UK Championship, back in 2004.

Stephen Maguire outlined his desire to win the Betway UK Championship for his family, as he powered into Sunday’s showpiece in emphatic style.

The 38-year-old had somewhat edged past Matthew Stevens in the quarter-finals – and Michael White before that – but demonstrated some of his best form to whitewash 2018 Masters winner Mark Allen 6-0 and book his spot in the final.

Having raced into a 2-0 lead with breaks of 95 and 129, Maguire looked on course to be pegged back by Allen in the third when the Northern Irishman notched 67 before he returned to the table and cleared up with 72 to firmly set himself up for victory.

A further ton and a half-century followed, and after sealing victory the 2004 champion explained he is hopeful of continuing his scintillating form and securing the coveted UK Championship trophy.

“I’m very proud of that performance,” he said. “I felt strong from the start, I wanted to pot everything out there and it was a really good feeling.

“You can’t go out and go for absolutely everything because that’d be suicide against the likes of Mark, but tonight all the balls I went for just seemed to go in.

“Getting to the final is special but I want that title badly now. These sorts of games don’t come by that often and my boy keeps asking me when I’m going to win a tournament.

“I know it’s going to be tough but I’d love to take the trophy home for the family. I’m pushing 40 now so I might not have long left to get this far again.”

Maguire faces a shoot off with Ding Junhui to claim the top prize at the first Triple Crown event of the season, and the Chinese star has similarly shown flashes of his previous best at the York Barbican with a win over defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in the last 16.

But while he acknowledged the threats posed by the 13-time ranking event winner, world No.14 Maguire insisted he will simply concentrate on his own game throughout the best-of-19 encounter.

He said: “I’ve got a lot of respect for Ding. I love the way he plays, everything about his game is strong and he’s a nice guy as well. I’ve definitely got my work cut out.

“But I’m not too bothered how he approaches the match because I’m going to attack and try and impose my own game.

“I’ll be opening the reds up and if he scores better than me then he’ll win. But if the reds are there then I fancy taking them myself and I’m hopeful that will see me over the line.”

Watch the UK Championship live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with analysis from Ronnie O’Sullivan and Jimmy White.