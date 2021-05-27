MVTS Certified Testing Proves Significant Fuel Savings for the TRANSTEX® EDGE ELITE AERO™ SYSTEM (Refrigerated Trailer)

The EDGE ELITE AERO™ SYSTEM shows a 7.88% increase in fuel efficiency for corrugated refrigerated trailers, saving fleets up to $2,832 per vehicle

LAS CRUCES, N.M., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesilla Valley Transportation Solutions (MVTS) recently completed testing for the TRANSTEX EDGE ELITE AERO™ SYSTEM on a refrigerated trailer with corrugated sides and determined that the technology provided fuel savings of 8.88 gallons per 1,000 miles or 7.88%. The system includes the E-2330T EDGE SKIRTSTM, the EDGE TOPKIT+™, and EDGE FLAPS™.

"Refrigerated trailers have a different aerodynamic behavior considering their corrugated sidewalls, fuel tank, and refrigeration unit, which is why fleets with refrigerated trailers will see different fuel efficiency results compared to dry van trailers with flat sidewalls. Given the difference in aerodynamic profile, our Engineering team continuously works to refine TRANSTEX's product offering for various trailer applications," said Pierre-Yves Lacroix, Engineering Director at TRANSTEX. "MVTS Certified Testing results validate our performance assertions, distinguishing EDGE products from other players in the industry."

MVTS calculated that the use of the EDGE ELITE AERO™ SYSTEM would result in 1,110 gallons of fuel annually, or $2,832 saved per vehicle at 125,000 driven miles. When translated across a 1,000-truck fleet and a five-year average trailer life, the profits would be $2.232 million annually.

Testing was done using two 2019 International LT 625 trucks with Cummins X15 15-liter engines, Eaton Endurant 12-speed Automated Manual Transmissions, and 2021 Utility 53-foot refrigerated trailers with corrugated sidewalls. Testing was conducted at 65 miles per hour and a gross vehicle weight of 45,000 pounds.

"MVTS testing has measured substantial savings with the TRANSTEX EDGE ELITE AERO™ SYSTEM. With the system savings of 8.88 gallons per 1,000 miles for refrigerated trailers and 12.09 gallons per 1,000 miles for dry vans, it is evident the TRANSTEX team has worked hard to develop a solution that saves fleets a lot of fuel," said Daryl Bear, lead engineer and COO of MVTS.

"Bringing efficient solutions to transportation is at the core of our operations. We continue to invest in innovation through R&D and are proud to offer customers a system that delivers significant fuel savings for various trailer types," said Mathieu Desjardins, General Manager, TRANSTEX. "Innovation and ambition fuel our desire to grow as a global leader, which is why we continue to expand our line of solutions for tractor and trailer applications."

About MVT Solutions

MVT Solutions, a subsidiary of Mesilla Valley Transportation, provides fuel economy testing based on race car engineering. This high-tech testing methodology can obtain accuracy up to 0.25% and accounts for such variables as wind, driver behavior and duty cycle. With over 500 fuel economy tests conducted to date, the company's proven approach provides highly reliable and consistent data that enables trucking companies to make more informed choices and manufacturers to design and develop products backed by accurate fuel efficiency information that customers trust. MVT Solutions also provides consulting services to fleets looking to implement the right fuel-savings technologies for their operations. MVT Solutions was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Cruces, New Mexico. To learn more about MVT Solutions and for the latest in fuel efficiency news, visit www.m-v-t-s.com.

About TRANSTEX

TRANSTEX develops and manufactures leading-edge trailer aerodynamic solutions that offer fleets the ability to significantly reduce fuel consumption. A pioneer manufacturer of aerodynamic products, TRANSTEX delivers innovative offerings that improve customers' bottom line. Located in Indianapolis and operating in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, TRANSTEX has been serving the transportation industry for over 15 years. For additional information, please visit www.transtex-llc.com.

