MVP Deals Day: Exclusive Discounts On Award-Winning Goods Just For YOU

Here on Refinery29’s Shopping squad, we don’t just online shop: we sacrifice our own skin in the name of viral beauty buys; we lose sleep over finding mattresses with top-notch support; we spend our days making sure you are getting your money’s worth. All of this dedicated product work has come to fruition in the form of our first-ever R29 MVP Awards, an annual celebration in which we highlight what we consider to be the 29 most valuable buys of the previous 365 days. And, as the cherry on top of our shopping sundae, we’re now welcoming you to our first-ever MVP Deals Day. We haggled 16 R29-exclusive discount codes, from our gracious MVP Award-winners, that will be live for the next two days (and counting); with 15%-off sitewide specials from cult-favorites like Our Place and its 8-in-1 Always Pan to skincare powerhouse Glow Recipe’s premium price-chop on its top-rated Papaya Cleansing Balm and moisturizing hand-sanitizer bestseller Pipette’s generous 35%-off gift. We can’t believe how many more unique promos we were able to score, and if we could list them all we would — oh, wait, we did! Scroll down for the full monty of just-for-you deals on 2020’s award-winning goods. Girlfriend Collective, Milkbar, and Cariuma, all make appearances.

Dates: 10/7-10/8

Sale: 20% off sitewide

Promo Code: R29

Space masks use nanotech and moisture-wicking materials in their masks because they love to give the people what they want. Their masks already start as low as $12.60, and guess what? Now they’re giving us 20% off sitewide. Enjoy!

Dates: 10/7-10/8

Sale: 20% off sitewide

Promo Code: R29

Are you looking for a cute and Instagrammable bday gift for the sophisticated Libra in your life? Maybe you want your own personal little meadow? Well, Lula’s Garden is giving R29 readers 20% off sitewide for the next two days so you can feel free to buy both –– one for you and one for me!

Dates: 10/7-10/8

Sale: 20% off sitewide

Promo Code: Refinery29

Our beauty and wellness editor, Karina Hoshikawa, rightfully nominated Athena Club’s shaving kit for the MVP Awards because of the brand’s talent in, “making feminine hygiene modern and affordable.” She definitely knows her stuff, because now they’re giving us 20% off on any of the sustainable hair removal saviors we shop on their site.

Dates: 10/7-10/8

Sale: 20% off sitewide

Promo Code: Refinery29

It’s easy to get lost in the sea of black workout wear (especially black leggings), but this year Girlfriend Collective’s Float leggings jumped out of our carts and into our hearts. They’re offering our readers 20% off on their entire site, A.K.A. we’re buying the matching sports bra.

Dates: 10/7-12/31

Sale: $10 off purchase $40 or more (New customers only and cannot be used with other offers.)

Promo Code: REFINERY10

Sometimes it feels like the only thing keeping us together is our cute and color-coded calendars. Erin Condren is offering discounts on their colorful yet lifesaving office supplies until New Year’s Eve, so you can be prepared for all things 2021.

Dates: 10/7-10/8

Sale: 15% off sitewide

Promo Code: REFINERY15

You’ve seen it, you’ve heard of it, and now the famous Always Pan is 15% off! If you loved this cooking appliance, odds are you’ll also love any of the kitchen essentials offered on Our Places site, especially with this discount.

Dates: 10/7-10/8

Sale: 20% off sitewide

Promo Code: R29MVP

The Honey Pot Co. is a black-female-owned business that miraculously managed to make good smelling feminine hygiene products that don’t mess up our ecosystem or the planet’s. So, we awarded them with our Feminine Product MVP and now they’re rewarding us with 20% off their site.

Dates: 10/7

Sale: 15% off Papaya Balm only

Promo Code: PAPAYAR29

Glow Recipe’s skincare is where fruity and fun aesthetics meets effective and worthwhile ingredients. Their Papaya Sorbet Enzym Cleansing Balm is beauty editor-approved and 15% off for today only. Grab one for yourself and watch those enzymes work.

Dates: 10/7 – 10/8

Sale: 15% off sitewide

Promo Code: REFINERY15

This female-founded sex toy company engineers all of their products with sexual wellness and innovation in mind. And they don’t just sell sex toys –– With 15% off sitewide, you can shop anything from vibrators to all-in-one kits, to bucket hats.

Dates: 10/7 – 10/8

Sale: Free nail polish with orders of $50 or more

Promo Code: REFINERY

Quarantine revolutionized the stay-at-home beauty routine, and that included the mani-pedi. For many of us, Olive & June totally upgraded our DIY manicures to salon-quality with one simple kit. Now they’re feeling extra generous and throwing in free nail polish when you spend $50 or more on their site (psst their bestselling manicure kit is $80).

Dates: 10/7 – 10/8

Sale: 35% off sitewide (Offer excludes Bundling Program and the Discovery Sample Set)

Promo Code: REFINERY

When soap and sanitizer started flying off the shelves, we all discovered that our hands could only take so much disinfecting before they literally cracked under pressure. Thankfully, Pipette’s $5 hand sanitizer prioritized our health, fingers, and wallets. Now, take 35% off your purchase at checkout with our own exclusive code.

Dates: 10/7 – 10/8

Sale: Free monogram with purchase of Heritage helmet

Promo Code: R29CUSTOMIZE

Thousand’s helmets somehow make wearing a clunky piece of protection on our heads look sleek, fashionable, and totally cute. Their Heritage helmet currently comes in 12 different colors and now, for R29 fans, with a free monogram!

Dates: 10/7 – 10/8

Sale: 15% off sitewide

Promo Code: R29MVP

If your food is lacking that little extra something, then it’s time to spice up your life with Fly By Jing’s products. This, “…hot, spicy, crispy, numbing and deliciously savory,” sauce will have your mouth water, before during, and after your meal. For the less adventurous, Fly By Jing offers other favor-blasted products that you can now get for 15% off!

Dates: 10/7 – 10/8

Sale: $15 off Hatch Restore

Promo Code: R29

The impending doom that 2020 threw at us resulted in a desperate need for self-care and Hatch’s sleep products came through. The Hatch Restore will, “give you the sleep you’ve been dreaming about,” with its white noise, guided meditations, and calming light features. Take $15 off your purchase for guaranteed sweet dreams.

Dates: 10/7 – 10/8

Sale: Free express shipping

Promo Code: R29Express

The shopping team comes across white sneakers as often as pilots come across clouds, so we know a good one when we see one. Cariuma is this year’s sneaker MVP for its eco-friendly materials and breathable fabrics. If you’re looking for a reliable basic sneaker and speedy delivery, then this deal is definitely for you.

Dates: 10/7 – 10/8

Sale: Free shipping on orders $50 or more (One use per customer)

Promo Code: MBLOVESR29

Milk Bar is the dessert delivery service of our dreams. Whether it’s a birthday surprise or a personal sugar fix, their goodies can brighten up anyone’s day with just one shipment. Starting today and ending tomorrow, we can get free shipping on our orders over $50!

Other Great Deals From Our MVPs:



Dates: Now – 10/10

Sale: $100 off Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner

Dates: Now – 10/14

Sale: $300 off Luxe and Breeze mattresses

Dates: Now – 10/12

Sale: $200 off orders of $1000+

