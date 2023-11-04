Mvogo makes 7 saves as Lens is held 0-0 at Lorient. Marseille plays again with draw against Lille

PARIS (AP) — Lens was held to a 0-0 draw at Lorient in the French league on Saturday after goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo delivered a man-of-the-match performance to keep the hosts afloat.

In windy and rainy conditions, the Swiss international made seven saves. He denied a couple of excellent chances from Angelo Fulgini and Elye Wahi and was rescued by his crossbar when Florian Sotoca unleashed a 35-meter effort just after halftime.

Lens was runner-up behind Paris Saint-Germain last season but endured a poor start this term. The team has improved in recent weeks and is now unbeaten in six matches. The northern side is ninth in the standings, two points above Lorient.

The hosts thought they had taken the lead when Eli Junior Kroupi beat Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba with a lobbed header but the goal was ruled out for an offside position confirmed after a VAR check. Kroupi had another good chance with nine minutes left but lost his duel with Samba.

Marseille, which had not played since a Europa League win against AEK Athens on Oct. 26, drew 0-0 with Lille. The nine-time champions' match against Lyon scheduled for last weekend was postponed after a violent attack on buses carrying the visiting Lyon soccer team and fans.

The match against Lille at Stade Velodrome was played without incident off the field, and did not spark much excitement on it with the hosts mustering just one shot on target. Amine Harit had Marseille's best chance just before the interval but shot wide in front of an open goal.

Marseille is six points behind fourth-place Lille in the standings, having played one game less.

PSG moved to the top of league on Friday thanks to a comprehensive 3-0 win at home against Montpellier.

