MVC Capital Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Sale of MVC Capital, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - MVC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) to Barings BDC, Inc. is fair to MVC Capital shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MVC Capital shareholders will receive 0.94024 shares of Barings BDC and $0.39492 in cash for each share of MVC Capital stock. On behalf of MVC Capital shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are an MVC Capital shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit MVC Capital Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether MVC Capital and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for MVC Capital shareholders; (2) determine whether Barings BDC is underpaying for MVC Capital; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for MVC Capital shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

