MV Saaremaa 1 arrives in Caribou for testing

·2 min read
MV Saaremaa 1, bottom left, is shown beside MV Confederation in Caribou, N.S. The Saaremaa will take over the MV Holiday Island route between Caribou and Wood Islands, P.E.I. ( Patrick Morrell/CBC - image credit)
MV Saaremaa 1, bottom left, is shown beside MV Confederation in Caribou, N.S. The Saaremaa will take over the MV Holiday Island route between Caribou and Wood Islands, P.E.I. ( Patrick Morrell/CBC - image credit)

The ferry that will take over the MV Holiday Island route between Caribou, N.S., and Wood Islands, P.E.I., arrived in Nova Scotia late Friday.

Northumberland Ferries vice-president Don Cormier said MV Saaremaa 1 will remain in Caribou for the next seven to 10 days while it is evaluated, though no date has been set for the ship to begin operations.

Cormier said that during the tests they will be primarily looking into whether the Saaremaa 1 fits its docking facilities.

"There's a slight modification that needs to be done to the ship," he said.

"Subsequent to that, there's a large effort that will be required to train our staff, to train all the crew involved to ensure that these operations are conducted safely. And there's also a few modifications in the passenger areas."

Cormier said the company has taken measurements to ensure the ship can dock in Wood Islands, and that the Saaremaa 1 "aligns pretty well."

Patrick Morrell/CBC
Patrick Morrell/CBC

"There's basically a couple of feet that need to be adjusted somewhere," he said. "We'll undertake all of the necessary drawings and verifications with naval architects, that the fendering that we're putting hanging off the ship doesn't impose any sort of structural issues with the ship.That'll take a little bit of time."

The fendering — which protects the sides of a ship — is expected to begin on Sunday. In the meantime, Cormier said staff began training for service during the ship's journey from Trois-Rivières, Que., on Wednesday.

Northumberland Ferries is also simultaneously working to modify its food services for the equipment on board the Saaremaa 1.

"The next few days will help, then we'll probably be able to be in a position to more closely confirm what date the ship will go in service. But definitely, we're looking at a period of likely over a week," Cormier said.

"It's been well maintained, we're quite positive about the prospects of the ship. But … we take things one step at a time."

The Holiday Island was taken out of service after a fire that caused the evacuation of over 200 people on July 22.

Patrick Morrell/CBC
Patrick Morrell/CBC

MV Saaremaa 1 is owned by Société des traversiers du Québec. It has capacity for 110 vehicles and 600 passengers, compared to the Holiday Island's 155 vehicles and 399 passengers.

MV Confederation, Northumberland Ferries' other vessel, has been making more daily crossings to pick up some of the slack.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Heat, humidity test Freeman's Irish at first practice

    Following a two-hour practice Friday morning in hazy, humid conditions, the 36-year-old Freeman told his players they had work to do before they visit Ohio State on Sept. 3 for a matchup of two schools expected to be ranked high in The Associated Press preseason Top 25. “Right now, we’re starting out at ground zero,” said Freeman, who played linebacker for the Buckeyes under Jim Tressel from 2004-08. Two Irish offensive linemen expected to be starters — sophomore right tackle Blake Fisher and senior center Zeke Correll — both missed practice time when they were overcome by heat.

  • Slain Indiana officer remembered as focused on police work

    A young Indiana police officer who was killed during an early morning traffic stop was remembered Saturday as a man focused on a career in law enforcement. Noah Shahnavaz, 24, an officer with the Elwood Police Department 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, was shot in the head just after 2 a.m. July 31, before he could even get out of his patrol car. “Noah destroyed any barriers that got in his way," his mother, Laurie Shahnavaz, said in her eulogy.

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal ... it was the first

  • Murray back on field for Cardinals after bout with COVID-19

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has returned to practice after missing nearly a week with COVID-19. Murray was in full pads for Saturday's scrimmage in front of fans at State Farm Stadium. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray had experienced some mild symptoms but was able to attend meetings virtually during the quarterback's time away.

  • Taiwan says Chinese warplanes and ships conduct attack simulation exercise

    Taiwan officials said Chinese aircraft and warships rehearsed an attack on the island on Saturday, part of Beijing's retaliation for a visit there by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi that has also included a halt in talks with the United States on issues including defence and climate change. Pelosi's brief visit this week to the self-ruled island that China regards as its territory infuriated Beijing and prompted military drills around Taiwan that are unprecedented in scale and have included ballistic missiles fired over the capital Taipei. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of taking "irresponsible steps" by halting key communication channels with Washington, and said Chinese actions over Taiwan showed a move from prioritising peaceful resolution towards use of force.

  • Ukrainian unit digs in for Russian assault on eastern city

    Ukrainian military personnel are fortifying their positions around the eastern city of Sloviansk in expectation of a fresh Russian attempt to seize the strategic point in the fiercely fought-over Donetsk region. As heavy ground fighting continues on the front line only miles to the east, southeast and north of Sloviansk, members of the Dnipro-1 Regiment are digging in after a week of relative calm. While the lull provided Sloviansk's remaining residents a reprieve after regular shellings between April and July, some unit members say it could be a prelude to renewed attacks.

  • Ukraine: Head of Amnesty International chapter quits; Russia begins attack on eastern Ukraine cities

    Ukraine's Amnesty International chapter head quits over report; Russia and Ukraine blame each other for nuclear plant attack and more Ukraine news.

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Jonathan Huberdeau agrees to eight-year, $84m extension with Flames

    CALGARY — Newly-acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau has agreed to an eight-year, US$84 million extension with the Calgary Flames Thursday. The 29-year-old was a part of the July 22 deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Calgary had also acquired MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick in the trade. Huberdeau finished last season with 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points. His point total had him tied for second in the NHL, while his 85 assists we

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal ... it was the first

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from