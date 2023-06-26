Mutiny against Putin

A mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin ended swiftly, but highlighted weaknesses in internal Russian security. Efforts to retrieve the Titan submersible from the sea floor are ongoing after it imploded, killing all five passengers aboard. The BET Awards returned with a star-studded repertoire to celebrate half a century of hip-hop.

👋 It's Jane and Julius, Daily Briefing authors. A Belgian shot putter stepped in to run the 100-meter hurdles at the European Championships. Here's how it saved her team.

Now, let's get into Monday's news shall we?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Russian coup highlights Kremlin vulnerabilities, experts say

A brief insurgency from the Wagner Group in Russia over the weekend revealed the Kremlin's inability to provide an effective rapid response to the mercenary group's advances, highlighting internal Russian security weaknesses, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said.

The Kremlin's struggle was likely the result of surprise combined with the impact of heavy losses in Ukraine, the institute's assessment said. Wagner likely could have reached the outskirts of Moscow if its leader Yevgheny Prigozhin had chosen to order them to do so, it added. The march ended 300 miles from Moscow on Saturday with a deal between Prigozhin and President Vladimir Putin.

Who is Prigozhin? Once known as "Putin's chef," the former restaurant owner accumulated power and influence as a friend and close ally of the Russian president. He has been increasingly critical of Russia's military, accusing its leadership of incompetence.

As part of the deal for Prigozhin to stop the march on Moscow by his Wagner mercenaries, he agreed to go into exile in neighboring Belarus, whose leader is a staunch ally of Putin.

The Biden administration is monitoring fallout from the coup attempt that could provide profound consequences for Putin, Ukraine and Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, on April 8, 2023.

Will Vladimir Putin keep his grip on power? Coup attempt dials up pressure over Ukraine war.

Why did Wagner turn on Russia? What we know about the mercenary group rebelling against Putin.

More news to know now

The suspect in the attack that killed 5 at Colorado Springs gay nightclub is set to plead guilty

The suspect in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is expected to plead guilty Monday in an attack that killed five people and wounded 17 last year. The plea could bring a life sentence for Anderson Lee Aldrich and end the court case seven months after the shooting — sparing victims a potentially painful trial. Victims’ family members and survivors are expected to speak at the hearing about how their lives were forever altered by the terror that erupted just before midnight on Nov. 19 when the suspect walked into Club Q and opened fire. Read more

Story continues

US Coast Guard opens investigation into Titan implosion

Efforts to retrieve the Titan submersible from the sea floor were ongoing Monday, days after the vessel imploded while carrying five people to the Titanic. The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it was leading an investigation to determine what caused it to implode. The Coast Guard board can make recommendations to prosecutors to pursue civil or criminal sanctions as necessary. "My primary goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to advance the safety of the maritime domain worldwide," said Capt. Jason Neubauer, the chief investigator. Read more

What is a catastrophic implosion? Graphics explain how the search for the missing Titanic sub unfolded.

Just for subscribers

BET Awards celebrate 50 years of hip-hop

Sunday night's BET Awards celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre's earliest voices, late legends, and new talent during a performance-packed show that consistently felt like a party. Throughout the show, whether it was Tupac, Notorious B.I.G., Biz Markie or Pop Smoke, performers and emcee Kid Capri paid homage to late hip-hop stars, often by quickly highlighting a taste of their best-known hits. In a show where the awards were few and far between, BET kept the emphasis on the music. Read more about the ceremony.

Busta Rhymes performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Millions begin Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

Two million Muslim pilgrims began the annual Hajj pilgrimage on Monday, making their way out of Mecca after circling Islam's holiest site, the Kaaba, and converging on a vast tent camp nearby for a day and night of prayer. One of the largest religious gatherings in the world has returned to full capacity for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago. The pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims are required to make the five-day Hajj at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially able. Read more

Somali pilgrims prepare for a selfie in front of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 26, 2023.

Quick hits

Photo of the day: See Patti LaBelle, Offset, Ice Spice, more stars at BET Awards 2023

Patti LaBelle joined the likes of Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Fat Joe, Soulja Boy and The Sugarhill Gang, who took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a star-studded tribute to hip-hop's most significant moments. LaBelle paid tribute to rock icon Tina Turner, who died in May, taking the stage in a shimmery, black fringe dress to sing a lively rendition of the Turner classic "The Best."

Patti LaBelle performs "The Best" during an In Memoriam tribute to the late singer Tina Turner, pictured onstage at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daily Briefing: Mutiny against Putin