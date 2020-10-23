Trump-Biden debate: Muting and better behavior leads to less heat, more light

Well, that was different – and better.

Muted microphones and an altered strategy by the candidates turned down the heat for Thursdays' second and final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. The mood was diametrically different, especially at the start, from the unruly rumble that passed for their first debate on Sept. 29.

Was it good TV? Yes: It was more subdued but not boring, because the design was to inform, not necessarily entertain. It certainly wasn't as annoying as the first encounter. It wasn't as dramatic, either, but when it comes to helping voters decide on the country's course, that's a good thing.

Muting helped foster a muted tone, a much better result for voters seeking to judge the candidates, but not if you were looking for WWE-style theatrics. The mic modification was instituted and controlled by the Commission on Presidential Debates – not the moderator, NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker – after the widely panned first meeting. And it offered a solution to that unsettling, uninformative cacophony.

Much credit for delivering substance goes to Welker, who was polite but firm and had the wherewithal to ask relevant follow-up questions in a high-pressure situation. She won kudos from her media counterparts.

The discussion of critical policy matters was welcome, although it wasn't hard to clear the bar established at the previous debate. Trump, the source of most interruptions during the first debate, may have been listening to advisers who told him to cut back on that behavior.

Under the muting plan, each candidate received two minutes uninterrupted to answer Welker's first question in each category and both candidates mostly complied. During one of Trump's answers, the muted Biden could be seen, but not heard, saying, "Not true." At one point, Trump continued speaking, unheard, as Biden began his two minutes.

However, a less disruptive discussion wasn't always more enlightening, as Trump – who has a history of falsehoods – and Biden often disagreed on basic facts, likely leaving many viewers wondering what the truth really is and making substantial work for fact-checkers.

Despite the more controlled behavior, there was some emotional drama, notably in the candidates' answers regarding the 500-plus immigrant children who were separated from their parents, who now cannot be found.

