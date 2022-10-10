Mustang Hits Chevy C10 Leaving Car Meet

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This trend really has to stop…

We know quite a few Ford Mustang owners who really hate the stereotype of the pony car plowing down people while leaving car meets. The thing is there have been so many incidents of that caught on camera, the reputation has stuck. And while there have been other drivers who’ve gone out of control while departing meets, the Mustang phenomena keeps going strong. The latest example saw a Mustang almost hitting a crowd but instead smacking into a 1969 Chevy C10 truck.

As you can see in the video below, the driver of the S550 Mustang appears to be trying to do a donut on a two-lane road. The only thing is he starts to turn, then straightens out and flies off the road, people leaping out of the way as the pony smacks into the pickup.

This incident went down on July 7 and promptly was posted to TikTok. Now that we have a YouTube video of the crash and the C10 owner’s walkaround showing the damage, we feel it’s a good time to highlight the stupidity.

In the past, some blamed the solid rear axle on virtually all Mustangs for these incidents at car meets. The thing is the S550 has an independent rear suspension, yet we’ve seen quite a few of these veer off roads and into crowds/cars. In other words, we don’t think it has anything to do with the pony car but instead the person behind the wheel.

Not everyone can handle even a remotely powerful car. Some people absolutely should just stick to something like a Volkswagen GTI that can get its doors blown off by a Buick LeSabre because that’s about all they can manage. After all, a performance vehicle in the hands of the wrong driver can be deadly. Plus, you look like an idiot doing things like this.

