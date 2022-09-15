Mustang Dark Horse Spawns Two Track-Only Variants

Photo credit: Andi Hendrick

The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is currently the most potent pony car of the new S650 Generation. The track-focused coupe arrives as Ford prepares to send the Mustang racing across the globe, with both GT3 and GT4 programs already confirmed for the 2024 season. Celebrating the growth of the Mustang’s motorsport reach, the Blue Oval has also created two new track-only variants of the range-topping Dark Horse. R&T sat down with Ford Performance Motorsports global director Mark Rushbrook to learn more about the Mustang Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R models.

As the name suggests, the Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R are two production-based track vehicles underpinned by the street-going model. Mustang fans may recall the previous Boss 302S and Boss 302R that were briefly sold from 2012 to 2014. Like those spiritual predecessors, these new track cars both retain the factory driveline, including Ford’s Gen IV 5.0-liter V-8 slated to make more than 480 hp. According to Rushbrook, Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R models will even begin their lives on the same production line as the standard Mustang, before the bodies-in-white are sent out to one of Ford’s outside partners for finishing.

Photo credit: Ford

“If you watch the market for the 302S and 302R, they’re holding their value,” Rushbrook told R&T. “These are cars that sold new 10 years ago that are selling for more today than what we sold them for. People love them, so we want to just bring that back and build on it.”

Rushbrook also confirmed to R&T that both of the new track-only Dark Horse models were developed alongside the brand’s motorsports partner Multimatic, who also played a major role in the upcoming GT3 and GT4 racers. That relationship results in the two cars wearing a set of Mutlimatic’s DSSV dampers in place of the street-going suspension set-up, allowing for ride height and camber adjustments. A set of Brembo motorsports brakes are another welcome upgrade for extended track use. Both models also receive a reworked rear spoiler with improved downforce. A race-prepped interior replaces the niceties of the S650, complete with a FIA-certified roll cage, a racing seat with harnesses, safety nets, and a quick-disconnect steering wheel. Other safety items like an electrical kill switch and fire suppression are already onboard as well. A single passenger seat can be optioned if customers wish to take passengers or a co-driver along for a spin. An onboard data acquisition system will allow for post-lap analysis.

Story continues

While the two cars are very similar, there are a few key differences that separate the Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R. Rushbrook noted that the Dark Horse S is really a track day machine for enthusiasts, whereas the Dark Horse R is intended for proper wheel-to-wheel interactions. In order to make that jump, the Dark Horse R features unique seam-welding throughout, as well as a motorsports fuel cell in place of the standard fuel system found in the S. Other tweaks include a set of Ford Performance wheels. Every Mustang Dark Horse R will also be serialized in accordance with global motorsports rules. Customers of both models will benefit from technical and parts support from Ford Performance, according to Rushbrook.

Photo credit: Andi Hendrick

As far as the level of on-track performance is concerned, both of these Dark Horse models fill an interesting spot in the S650 motorsports lineup. Thanks to a lack of series rules dictating things like horsepower output, the Dark Horses might be more powerful than the Mustang GT4. That said, the GT4 will feature a far more aggressive aero package than either Dark Horse track model. It should be interesting to see how the different Mustang racers actually compare when they start to hit tracks for the first time. Speaking of which, the Mustang Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R are currently expected to reach customers by the second half of 2023, according to Rushbrook. That gives teams and individual drivers alike plenty of time to get their cars sorted ahead of the 2024 season. Ford expects these two models combined to outsell either the Mustang GT3 or GT4 offerings, which means you might actually see one at a future track day near you.

You Might Also Like