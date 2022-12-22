If you must go out, here’s tips to drive safely on KY’s icy roads this holiday weekend

Gov. Andy Beshear and state emergency management officials warned Wednesday of frigid temperatures, subzero wind chills and powdery snow that will combine with high wind gusts to create “whiteout” conditions on the roads this holiday weekend.

State officials are asking drivers to reschedule their holiday travel plans and avoid being out on the roads when conditions are at their worst overnight Thursday and into Friday.

If you’re an essential worker or you must travel, be sure to prepare for the worst. Kentucky State Police are asking drivers to follow some common sense safety tips before hitting the road.

Tips for safe travel if you must go out

State officials urged Kentuckians to pack along an emergency kit in their vehicles if they must be out, and earlier Tuesday, Kentucky State Police offered the following tips for drivers in a news release from the agency:

Call 911 only if you have an emergency. Call volumes will be high and telecommunicators need to keep lines open to assist callers in need.

Reduce your speed and leave early. You should expect travel delays this holiday weekend.

Increase the distance between you and other drivers. Snow-covered highways or icy roads can reduce your ability to stop quickly.

Maximize your visibility: Make sure to clear all windows on your vehicle before hitting the road. Ensure you have enough windshield washer fluid and use an anti-icing solution.

Use caution on bridges and overpasses as they are susceptible to freezing before roadways.

Skip using cruise control. It can cause a vehicle’s wheels to continue turning on a slippery surface when speed needs to be decreased.

Make sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas in the event you are stranded for an extended period of time.

For that matter, keep an emergency kit stored in your vehicle. According to KSP, it should include items such as blankets, a first-aid kit, a can and waterproof matches (to melt snow for water), windshield scraper, booster cables, road maps, tool kit, bag of sand or cat litter (to pour on ice or snow for added traction), collapsible shovel, flashlight and extra batteries. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also has tips about what to pack along.

Fully charge your cell phone before leaving home.

Dress warmly and bring a blanket along in your vehicle in case you’re stranded.

Automotive group AAA also offers these tips for safe winter driving techniques, including what to do if you enter a skid. According to AAA, you generally shouldn’t be driving faster than 45 miles per hour on a snow-covered road.

If you feel yourself entering a skid:

Don’t use your brakes. If you do over-steer the vehicle and begin to enter a slide. Over-steering is the cause of most slide-related accidents, according to AAA. Braking will make the slide worse. For slide correction to work, you need your wheels working. Turn into the slide. You may have heard about “turning into the slide.” This means turning your front wheels in the same direction that the rear of your vehicle is going. If you feel the back of your car drifting to the right, turn the wheel to the right as well. The vehicle should then straighten out. Straighten the steering wheel to regain your footing on the road. Try not to panic and overreact. Over-steering the vehicle will give it angular momentum and potentially allow it to turn into a full spin. Over-correcting can send the car into a spin out faster than you can counter it.

KSP also asks drivers to keep an eye out for stranded motorists. If you do get stranded, staying in your vehicle is often your safest choice.

Tie a brightly colored cloth to your vehicle’s antenna to signal rescuers.

Move anything you need from the trunk into the passenger area.

Wrap your entire body, including your head, in blankets and heat-trapping clothing.

Try to stay awake. You’ll be less vulnerable to hypothermia.

Do not eat un-melted snow. It will lower your body temperature. Move your arms and legs to improve circulation and stay warmer.

Make sure snow is not blocking your vehicle’s exhaust pipe. Otherwise, you risk carbon monoxide poisoning.

