I must stay consistent - Ding
Ding Junhui believes there is no margin for error as he looks to build a Scottish Open winning campaign.
The Chinese potter defeated Robert Milkins 4-1 in the second round of the tournament, held in Glasgow.
It sets up a tie against his countryman Zhao Xintong with a place in the last 16 up for grabs and Ding knows he will have to be at his consistent best in order to reach the latter stages.
“It’s a short game, best of seven, so I have to have a quick start and be leading earlier,” he said. “You can’t keep making mistakes and you have to score points in every frame.
“I’m OK against fast players or slow players – I try to put myself in the match whenever it’s my time – it doesn’t really matter how an opponent is playing.”
