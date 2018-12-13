I must stay consistent - Ding

Ding Junhui’s best result at the Scottish Open is when he reached the third round in 2017

Ding Junhui believes there is no margin for error as he looks to build a Scottish Open winning campaign.

The Chinese potter defeated Robert Milkins 4-1 in the second round of the tournament, held in Glasgow.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It sets up a tie against his countryman Zhao Xintong with a place in the last 16 up for grabs and Ding knows he will have to be at his consistent best in order to reach the latter stages.

“It’s a short game, best of seven, so I have to have a quick start and be leading earlier,” he said. “You can’t keep making mistakes and you have to score points in every frame.

“I’m OK against fast players or slow players – I try to put myself in the match whenever it’s my time – it doesn’t really matter how an opponent is playing.”

Watch the Scottish Open LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds