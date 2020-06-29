All the Must-See Outfits from the 2020 BET Awards

The 2020 BET Awards were held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic but that didn’t stop celebrities from gracing our screens with red carpet-worthy looks.

From host Amanda Seales’ 13 outfit changes to Beyoncé’s jaw-dropping diamond necklace, here are the stand-out style moments from the 20th-anniversary ceremony that honors Black talent in television, film and sports.

Beyoncé

Scroll to continue with content Ad

BET Awards 2020/Getty

The superstar, 38, made a rare public appearance to accept BET's prestigious Humanitarian Award (which she dedicated to Black Lives Matter protesters). During her speech, Beyoncé donned a crystal choker with a massive diamond pendant. She wore a strapless bustier and styled her blonde hair sleek and straight to accentuate the statement-making necklace.

Amanda Seales

The actress and activist made a point to spotlight Black creatives all night — especially through fashion! Seales wore 13 outfits over the course of her BET hosting gig and each one was created by a Black designer.

Amanda Seales/Instagram

She opened the show in a playful Pyer Moss shift dress, then changed into a Grayscale ruffled, red latex number and later donned a custom Bishme Cromartie two-piece set and a matching bucket hat, inspired by Karyn Parsons' iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air character Hilary Banks.

BET Awards 2020/Getty

"We're always going for creativity. We're going to be supporting Black designers, my makeup and hair, we’re also supporting Black products," Seales told PEOPLE exclusively before the award show.

RELATED: BET Awards 2020: The Complete Winner's List

Lizzo

BET Awards 2020/Getty

The “Truth Hurts” singer accepted her Best Female R&B / Pop Artist award in a custom black velvet Mônot gown. The sexy off-the-shoulder garment was embellished with ruffled iridescent fabric and featured a thigh-high slit. “As long as you're winning in life, that's the only trophy you need,” Lizzo told fans in her speech.

Story continues

Jennifer Hudson

BET Awards 2020/Getty

Ahead of her highly anticipated Aretha Franklin biopic Respect set to hit theaters later this year, the multi-hyphenate star honored the Queen of Soul and sang a moving rendition of “Young, Gifted and Black.” Hudson wore a fishnet top underneath an emerald green, one-shoulder gown with a jeweled collar by Reem Acra.

RELATED: Amanda Seales on Importance of Hosting BET Awards During 'Uprising Against Racial Discrimination'

Chloe x Halle

BET Awards 2020/Getty

The famous sisters stayed true to their signature harmonious style, wearing coordinated outfits seemingly inspired by iconic R&B girl groups like TLC. The Ungodly Hour artists sported black latex dresses before switching into strappy athleisure looks for the second half of their BET performance.