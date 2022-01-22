All the must-see movies, TV shows from Sundance 2022 you can watch at home soon

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Way back in the 1990s, audiences would have to wait for months to see buzzy Sundance Film Festival hits like "Clerks" and "Reservoir Dogs." In 2022, some of the Sundance premieres are right around the corner.

Because content is king in the world of streaming services and video-on-demand platforms, indie movies are still being gobbled up by studios and companies but often skipping theaters for digital play. For example, Hulu and Neon bought Andy Samberg's time-loop comedy "Palm Springs" for a then-record $17.5 million at the 2020 fest, streaming it online in the early months of COVID-19, and Apple paid $25 million a year ago for "CODA" to run on Apple TV+.

And that's just the stuff that's not bought yet. Many use Sundance as a means to gin up interest before projects get released to the public: Case in point, Oscar-nominated "Judas and the Black Messiah" bowing at Sundance 2021 11 days before dropping on HBO Max.

Ranked: All the best movies we saw at Sundance Film Festival (including Colin Farrell's 'After Yang')

With this year's virtual festival running now through Jan. 30, here are the premiering movies and series that already have debut dates coming soon. (More films will be added as they're purchased during Sundance.)

Director W. Kamau Bell examines how society deals with the controversial life and work of Bill Cosby in the documentary &quot;We Need to Talk About Cosby.&quot;
Director W. Kamau Bell examines how society deals with the controversial life and work of Bill Cosby in the documentary "We Need to Talk About Cosby."

'We Need to Talk About Cosby' (Jan. 30)

W. Kamau Bell directs this four-part docu-series examining Bill Cosby's life and work, his fall from "America's Dad" to former convicted sex offender, and how society comes to grips with this formerly beloved Black icon amid modern culture and the #MeToo movement.

Where to watch: Showtime

'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' (Feb. 16)

Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah's three-part documentary "event" follows Ye's musical life from his early formative days to being an international artist and brand.

Where to watch: Netflix (and in limited theaters Feb.10)

'Downfall: The Case Against Boeing' (Feb. 18)

Director Rory Kennedy's documentary looks at the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max planes within five months of each other that cost nearly 400 lives and the work of journalists and family members to bring the company's cover-up and negligence to light.

Where to watch: Netflix

'Fresh' (March 4)

Modern dating meets the horror genre in the thriller starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as a woman who starts seeing an attractive dude (Sebastian Stan) after meeting him in the grocery store until a romantic weekend getaway reveals his strange appetites.

Where to watch: Hulu

Amy Poehler&#39;s &quot;Lucy and Desi&quot; documentary examines the early life and iconic TV run of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.
Amy Poehler's "Lucy and Desi" documentary examines the early life and iconic TV run of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

'Lucy and Desi' (March 4)

Amy Poehler directs this documentary about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz following their early years, their run as 1950s TV icons with "I Love Lucy" and ultimately how their professional life together outlasted their marriage.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

'Alice' (March 18)

In a drama inspired by true events, Keke Palmer plays an enslaved woman in Georgia living on what she believes is a 19th-century plantation. After she escapes her brutal captor, she comes to the realization that it's actually 1973.

Where to watch: In theaters (VOD date TBD)

Regina Hall plays the new dean of students at a New England college built on a Salem-era gallows hill in the social horror film &quot;Master.&quot;
Regina Hall plays the new dean of students at a New England college built on a Salem-era gallows hill in the social horror film "Master."

'Master' (March 18)

In the social horror film, Regina Hall stars as the new dean of students at an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, and is one of three women forced to deal with the school's haunted history.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

'After Yang' (March TBD)

Colin Farrell plays a father who seeks a way to fix Yang, his young daughter's beloved android companion and, more importantly during the process, reconnects with her and his wife (Jodie Turner-Smith).

Where to watch: In theaters

'You Won't Be Alone' (April 1)

Noomi Rapace stars in the tale of a 19th-century Macedonian girl who is kidnapped, transformed into a witch and then takes the form of a peasant she accidentally kills on a journey toward understanding what it means to be human.

Where to watch: In theaters

Siiri Solalinna plays a 12-year-old gymnast who cares for a mysterious giant bird egg in the horror satire &quot;Hatching.&quot;
Siiri Solalinna plays a 12-year-old gymnast who cares for a mysterious giant bird egg in the horror satire "Hatching."

'Hatching' (April 29)

The horror satire centers on a 12-year-old Finnish gymnast (Siiri Solalinna) who brings home a bird egg from the woods to care for it. The egg soon grows humongous, hatching a creature that the girl grows close to while keeping it secret from her demanding mom.

Where to watch: In theaters and on VOD

'Happening' (May 6)

Based on Annie Ernaux’s semi-autobiographical novel, a French college student becomes pregnant in 1963 and, seeing her future slipping away, weighs the personal, social and criminal risks of having an abortion.

Where to watch: In theaters

'Emergency' (May 20)

RJ Cyler and Donald Elise Watkins star in the comedy as Black college seniors and roommates preparing for a legendary night of partying. When they find a random white girl passed out and in a bad way on their floor, they weigh the pros and cons of calling 911.

Where to watch: In theaters (and on Amazon Prime May 27)

'The Princess' (2022 TBD)

Using exclusively archival footage, the documentary examines the obsessive fascination with Princess Diana's private and public lives, her cultural impact and an evolving view of the British monarchy.

Where to watch: HBO

'Summering' (2022 TBD)

James Ponsoldt ("The Spectacular Now") co-writes and directs the coming-of-age adventure, which centers on four best friends about to start middle school who happen upon a mystery to solve on their last weekend of summer.

Where to watch: In theaters

'When You Finish Saving the World' (2022 TBD)

Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, the drama stars Julianne Moore as a woman who runs a shelter for abused women and has a difficult time connecting with her musical teenage son (Finn Wolfhard).

Where to watch: In theaters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sundance 2022: TV shows, movies you can watch at home soon

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sundance Review: Lady Diana Documentary ‘The Princess’

    The inner life of Diana Spencer has been imagined effectively in several recent speculative dramas, from TV’s The Crown to Pablo Larraín’s Spencer. Sundance documentary The Princess invites us into her world by tracing the intense interest that followed her engagement to Prince Charles in 1981 — and it’s riveting stuff. British director Ed Perkins […]

  • Betty White's Team Releases Heartfelt Message She Filmed For Her 100th Birthday

    The "Golden Girls" star told fans to "stick around" in the clip recorded just days before she died at the age of 99.

  • Kanye West Hints Potential Collab With Nike and Jordan Brand

    On top of preparing for Coachella and waiting for the premiere of his Netflix documentary, Kanye...

  • Elliot Page, Lilly Wachowski Join ACLU Lawsuit Against Arkansas Anti-Trans Law

    "I Am Jazz" star Jazz Jennings is also one of 58 trans people signing on in support

  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce birth of their first child

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed their first baby, in a surprise announcement the actress made on social media on Friday (January 21).

  • Regina King shares tribute to son after death aged 26: ‘He is such a bright light’

    Actor said her late son ‘cared so deeply about the happiness of others’

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Willie O'Ree's jersey retirement night sparks honours and tributes on social media

    Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's colour barrier in 1958, got a long-overdue honour in Boston on Tuesday night.

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Attendance to be halved for Canadian men's World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

    What was expected to be a capacity crowd of 24,000 for Canada's high-profile World Cup qualifier against the U.S. on Jan. 30 at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field will now be restricted to 12,000. The game sold out in three hours last month, with Canada Soccer riding the on-field success of John Herdman's team. Canada Soccer, in following relevant public health guidelines, says it will cancel all tickets sold and offer a new window to buy tickets for the reduced-capacity configuration. Refunds will be

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Are the Dallas Cowboys the Maple Leafs of the NFL?

    Following their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys have now lost 11 straight postseason games, over a 26-year stretch since their last Super Bowl victory. This string of defeats has lead to comparisons with the Maple Leafs, who last playoff series win was in 2004, but is this a fair association given that heartbreak in Toronto really stretches all the way back to 1967? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with quarterback Collaros on contract extension

    WINNIPEG — American Zach Collaros will be under centre this season to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers chase a third straight Grey Cup title. The Bombers announced Thursday evening they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with their starting quarterback, who was the CFL's outstanding player last season. Collaros was scheduled to become a free agent next month. The six-foot, 222-pound former Cincinnati star will return for a third season with Winnipeg and 10th in the CFL. Collaros w