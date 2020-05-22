The Must-See Movies and Shows on HBO Max: The Originals and TV Library Titles
HBO Max is launching on May 27 and thanks to an extensive library of film and TV and original content, the service intends to offer something for nearly everyone. They’re attempting to cater to children with a host of cartoons and competition-based shows; for film lovers, they’re drawing from a history of Warner Bros. and Criterion content. And for those hitting that eight hours of a day streaming average in quarantine, they’ll also offer a swath of original and retro television programming to keep you enthralled. Of all this, we’re breaking down the best of what’s on HBO Max over the next few weeks to help you decide what to spend the most time on. First up, the service’s original content and television library:
