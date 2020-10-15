All the Must-See Fashion Moments at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

After a few socially-distanced award shows, including the ACM Awards, MTV VMAs and BET Awards, celebrities are really starting to get the hang of red carpet dressing amid a global pandemic — and the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night did not disappoint. From politically-charged looks to designer masks, music's biggest stars gave us plenty of exciting fashion moments.

Lizzo

Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty

On the red carpet, the singer looked “good as hell” in a one-shoulder Christian Siriano “VOTE” dress from his recent Spring 2021 collection, which she paired with a sleek high ponytail and black acrylic nails with the word "VOTE" painted on her ring fingers. Then later that night, the dress made another appearance as the star accepted the Billboard Music Award for top song sales artist while giving an inspiring speech about the power of the people in the upcoming presidential election.

Nicole Richie

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty

Christian Siriano had another major moment on the BBMAs red carpet when Nicole Richie arrived in this sheer flower-covered mesh gown worn over two black undergarments. "The Billboard Awards just got FRE$H," Richie captioned four glam photos of the look on Instagram, which she paired with diamond jewelry by Anita Ko.

Addison Rae

