Must Read: 'W' Releases Annual Directors Issue, Telfar Launches Denim

Ana Colón
·2 min read

Plus, Maximilian withdraws from LVMH Prize.

<p>Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros</p>

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

W releases 2022 Directors Issue
W has been rolling out its annual Directors Issue this week, starting with Pedro Almodóvar directing longtime muse (and star of "Parallel Mothers") Penélope Cruz and ending with Denis Villeneuve directing Zendaya. The other two covers see Paul Thomas Anderson directing Alana Haim and Maggie Gyllenhaal directing herself. See all the covers in the gallery below, and read all the profiles over at W. {Fashionista Inbox}

<p>Zendaya directed by Denis Villeneuve for <em>W</em>'s 2022 Directors Issue. Photo: Jack Davison/Courtesy of <em>W</em></p>

Telfar launches denim
Telfar is entering the denim market, starting with two styles going live on shop.telfar.net on Thursday. There's the Baggy Jean, first seen on the brand's Fall 2020 runway, and the Thigh-Hole Jean, which has been a part of the collection since Spring 2015; both will be available in sizes 2XS to 2XL. {Fashionista Inbox}

<p>Telfar denim campaign. Photo: Courtesy of Telfar</p>

Maximilian withdraws from LVMH Prize
One of the 2022 LVMH Prize semifinalists, Maximilian Davis, reportedly withdrew from the annual competition, as the showroom is set to open in Paris. No cause was given for the Trinidadian-British designer's departure. {WWD}

REI workers in New York City vote to unionize in landslide election
Vice's Lauren Kaori Gurley reports that workers at REI Co-Op's Manhattan flagship voted to unionize with the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union this week — the outdoor retailer's first location to do so. "A union is necessary for many of us to achieve more stability and security in our lives which could allow for us to explore and play more outside of work," REI SoHo retail sales specialist Claire Chang said. {Vice}

