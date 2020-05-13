Must Read: Ulta Tests Virtual Beauty Try-On Technology, Pattern Launches Hair Accessories

Plus, Patagonia details a cautious plan for reopening.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Ulta tests virtual beauty try-on technology

Four years ago, Ulta Beauty launched a virtual try-on program called GlamLab. And with coronavirus concerns bringing in-store beauty sampling to a screeching halt, the technology has seen a four-fold increase in usage. The retailer is now pushing the technology as an alternative to testers, and is looking into adding capabilities in the categories of hair, lashes and brows. {WWD}

Pattern launches hair accessories

When Tracee Ellis Ross first released her haircare brand Pattern in 2019, it was an instant-hit that earned rave reviews. Now, the line — which is specifically engineered for curly, coily and tight textured hair — is launching hair accessories. The styles are basic, and include a variety pack of hair pins ($17), hair ties (5 for $6) and jumbo scrunchies (3 for $10). They're available on Patternbeauty.com starting today. {Fashionista Inbox}

Patagonia details a cautious plan for reopening

As a company which has always prided itself on doing the right thing, both by its employees and its customers, Patagonia was among the first retailers to shut down in the face of the coronavirus crisis. Originally estimating a month-long duration, the drastic step of closing both brick-and-mortar and online operations is now having a big impact on the brand's bottom line; sales have dropped by 50% in North America. Patagonia is putting together a cautious plan for reopening, including a quiet relaunch of online orders with physical stores expected to remain closed until the fall. {The New York Times}

What, exactly, does bankruptcy mean?

The world of retail is collapsing at an exponential rate as Covid-19 continues to force shut downs, leading to more and more bankruptcy filings. But customers may find themselves confused about what bankruptcy even means for their favorite retailers. Here, Cam Wolf talks to legal experts to get the most clear explanation possible. {GQ}

Allure partners with beauty pros and Anywhere on headbands and face masks

After seeing the irritation healthcare workers were experiencing while wearing face masks for long shifts, fashion startup Anywhere approached Allure magazine for a collaboration on a line of headband-and-face-mask pairings that would help alleviate that discomfort. Allure then tapped some of its pro friends — including Daniel Martin, Nam Vo, Chris McMillan, Nikki Nelms, Shereene Idriss, Mei Kawajiri and Halima Aden — to design the patterns. Dubbed "The Banding Together Project," for every pairing purchased, Anywhere will donate another set to a medical professional in need. {Allure}

