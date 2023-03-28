Must Read: SZA, Emma Chamberlain Cover 'CR', The RealReal CEO Talks Company Reset

Plus, the second annual Metaverse Fashion Week is happening.

SZA stars on the cover of CR Fashion Book Issue 22. Photo: Nick Riley Bentham/Courtesy of CR Fashion Book

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

SZA, Emma Chamberlain and more star on CR Fashion Book cover

For CR Fashion Book's spring issue, eight stars grace the cover: SZA, Emma Chamberlain, Karlie Kloss, Lisa Rinna, Saskia de Brauw, Gabbriette, Abby Chamption and Ever Anderson. The issue is dedicated to Mother Nature and features an homage to the late designer and environmental activist Vivienne Westwood. Editor-in-Chief Carine Roitfeld said in a statement, "It's time to think about our legacy, not only as what we will be remembered for, but how future generations can benefit from it. I hope this issue serves as a reminder that nature is not forever if we don't all take action now." {Fashionista inbox}

The RealReal CEO talks company reset

In an interview with Business of Fashion, the CEO of resale platform The RealReal, John Koryl, discusses the strides the company has made since his February appointment. Koryl's strategy includes giving more perks to sellers who consign more high-end luxury items, such as Hermès and Cartier products (including a concierge who walks them through the selling process). The company is also looking to invest in a better authentication process following controversy around counterfeit items being sold on the site. "Getting [to profitability] will take a lot of tweaks to pricing and new revenue opportunities," Koryl said. "But we have a lot of levers to pull to get there." {Business of Fashion}

Metaverse Fashion Week is happening

The second annual Metaverse Fashion Week is being held March 28-31. Adidas, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger and Diesel are among the brands participating. This time, attendees will be able to purchase digital clothes and accessories using credit cards — a feature that didn't exist at last year's event. Brands presenting will also be offering gifts and token-gated access to NFT collections to those in attendance. Stefano Rosso, founder of presenting brand D-Cave said, "The level of engagement [from Metaverse Fashion Week] with that fan base skyrockets, because [consumers] feel they're participating in something unique, and the way they approach the brand is completely different." {Glossy}

How Ivan Bart changed the modeling industry

As Ivan Bart steps down from his role as president of IMG Models, members of the modeling industry spoke with Chantal Fernandez for The New York Times about his impact and legacy. Bart is responsible for signing names such as Martha Hunt, Ashley Graham, Hari Nef and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid. Hunt said that after being introduced to Bart in 2012, her life changed: "I went from doing catalog work to, overnight, walking for Prada and Chanel." Bethann Hardison, a former model and agent, recalls Bart attending a conference she hosted on the lack of racial diversity on runways, describing him as "someone who always cared about the issues that I cared about." {The New York Times}

Homepage Photo: Nick Riley for CR Fashion Book

